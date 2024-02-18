Oliver Glasner: ‘Secret’ Crystal Palace talks revealed as Roy Hodgson makes ‘offer’ ahead of Everton clash

Oliver Glasner is reportedly set to take ‘his first training session at Crystal Palace’ after their game against Everton on Monday.

Roy Hodgson did a fantastic job at the end of last season in helping the Eagles avoid relegation, earning him a one-year extension on his contract.

However, Crystal Palace have endured a poor run of form and have dropped to 16th place in the Premier League table, just five points above the bottom three.

Hodgson is now set to be replaced by Glasner, who is admired for the fine job he did as boss of Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, whom he left at the end of last season.

Fabrizio Romano claimed on Thursday that Hodgson had been ‘fired’ and replaced by Glasner.

The announcement was put on hold after Hodgson was admitted to hospital, however, and everyone at TEAMtalk wishes him a speedy recovery.

Crystal Palace face a crucial relegation six-pointer against Everton at Goodison Park on Monday and they will be desperate to get a big win in that fixture.

The Eagles have won just two of their last 21 meetings with the Toffees.

Glasner set to replace Hodgson after Everton fixture

According to The Sun, Palace chairman Steve Parish held a ‘secret meeting’ with Glasner on Friday.

The report notes that Glasner ‘attended Tottenham’s 2-1 home defeat to Wolves yesterday — a possible scouting trip with Palace facing Spurs on March 2.’

Palace now ‘seem set to replace Hodgson with Glasner — the choice of major shareholder John Textor — as he is available and keen to take on the challenge at Selhurst Park.’

Hodgson, however, is ‘willing to leave his sick bed and take charge of Palace at Goodison Park on Monday.’

Romano, meanwhile, provided another update on Saturday, saying that Glasner will ‘take his first Palace training session on Tuesday.’

This suggests that Hodgson or his assistant Paddy McCarthy will be in the dugout for the huge game against Everton.

Earlier this week, Toffees boss Sean Dyche, who has previously talked about his great respect for Hodgson, suggested that the uncertainty surrounding Palace could help his side on Monday night.

“The mentality has to be right for us. If anything is not right on their end it has nothing to do with us and if it unbalances their situation that’s helpful,” he said ahead of Monday’s match at Goodison Park,” Dyche told reporters.

“But equally you can turn it the other way and say will they be galvanised by the situation? Who knows?”

