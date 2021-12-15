Patrick Vieira admitted his Crystal Palace side lacked desire during their 2-2 draw with Southampton at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles took an early lead in the Premier League encounter inside two minutes. But the visitors hit a quick-fire double to go into the break ahead. It was a poor opening 45 for Palace, but they did find a leveller in the second half.

Speaking after the match, their French manager said: “I don’t think we did enough. We started well but they put us under pressure. We couldn’t build from the back.

“At the end of the first half they were the better team. They wanted to win more than we did.

“We came back in the second half with better ambitions to compete. We managed to get the goal. The draw was good for us.

“I’m disappointed in the first half because we stated well. We stopped playing when we scored and then they got momentum and believed.

“Half-time came at the right time. In the dressing room we needed to improve the competitiveness we didn’t have.

“We knew the quality on set-pieces. It’s difficult for Jack [Butland] to stop it [James Ward-Prowse’s free-kick]. He’s one of the best in the country. We knew we needed to avoid conceding free-kicks in that area.

“The maturity in this team is improving but it’s not constant yet.”

Palace met with “fantastic” Saints reaction

Both managers hinted a draw was a fair result, with Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl pleased with a point on the road.

He said: “From two teams always drawing this season, it was a logical result. I think they had one chance in the second half and scored. We didn’t have big chances in the second half.

“How we came back was absolutely good to watch with the horrible start. The reaction was fantastic.

“We had a very young team. We scored twice. Normally it should be enough for three points.

“We had 20 minutes in the second half we were struggling. After the goal we played brave and tried to make the third goal.

“In the end we take the point. Slowly but surely we are coming into more points.

“I didn’t see it [James Ward-Prowse’s free-kick]. The last time I didn’t watch was Newcastle away and that was also a goal.

“We absolutely deserved a point minimum. Lyanco was good, he had a very good game. It was nice to watch the young lads up front. They are brave.”

