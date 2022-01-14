Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says he is ‘delighted’ for Jack Butland following the 1-1 draw with Brighton away from home.

The Eagles should have gone behind in the 10th minute when Brighton’s Leandro Trossard went through on goal. But 28-year-old Butland ran off his line to complete a quality save.

Midfielder Will Hughes then gave away a clumsy penalty, which Pascal Gross stepped up to take. Butland was once again the hero as he kept out the German player.

Palace somehow made it to the interval without going behind, although Brighton stayed on top in the second half. Poland international Jakub Moder connected with a Gross cross but could only find the crossbar.

Loanee Conor Gallagher made it seven goals for the campaign when he put Palace ahead in the 69th minute. He beat Robert Sanchez on the half volley after Jeffrey Schlupp did well to keep the chance alive.

But Palace could not hold on for the three points as centre-back Joachim Andersen sent a Neal Maupay cross into his own net with three minutes remaining.

LATE SCENES 🤩 Brighton are level! They've got the goal they deserve at long last, but this is so cruel on Crystal Palace duo Joachim Andersen and Jack Butland, the two who combine to concede… pic.twitter.com/V1rzfLzW6K — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 14, 2022

Vieira told Sky Sports (via BBC Sport) after the match: “I think it is important to analyse all the game and a draw at half time was good for us. The second half was good. I am happy with the draw and the point we took back home.

“Brighton were really dominant but they were getting frustrated because they couldn’t create many chances and they took more risks as the game went on. We were patient and we defended well and we are going back with a point.

“Butland was the man of the match. I am delighted for him. He is working hard every single day, He needed a chance and he was at his best today and that allowed us to go home with the point.

“Gallagher has got that energy and understands when to get in the box with that timing and he will continue to keep scoring goals for us.”

Palace move a ‘breath of fresh air’ – Butland

During a post-match interview with Sky Sports, Butland said: “It is obvious to see they had the ball mostly but to concede a scruffy own goal like that and defend brilliantly, it feels more like a loss. But it is a good point.

“They were pressing and scored in the manner they did, which was frustrating.

“The last few years have been difficult for me and I haven’t played as much as I would like.

“I left Stoke and had been struggling confidence wise. Coming to Palace is a breath of fresh air. The chances have been few and far between and to have a night like this is rewarding and reminds me what I am capable of.

“There are still things to work on but it has been a long time, when you don’t play as regularly as you like it is harder. This is a reminder. I feel like I have been ready for this.”

