Patrick Vieira has set Conor Gallagher an ambitious goals target for the season after his brace against Everton.

The Crystal Palace star, on loan from Chelsea, put in a man of the match display as Palace won 3-1 at Selhurst Park. Gallagher put the Eagles in front shortly before half time by sweeping a Jordan Ayew cross into the net on his right foot.

James Tomkins doubled Palace’s lead after the interval. Summer signing Will Hughes, who started his first league game of the campaign, whipped in a corner which Everton failed to deal with. Tomkins was on hand at the back post to stab home.

Toffees substitute Salomon Rondon pulled one back for Rafa Benitez’s side as the contest became heated. There were a number of feisty challenges but it was the home side who had the last laugh.

Everton defender Seamus Coleman took a quick free-kick, which only put pressure on his team. Gallagher won the ball from Andre Gomes before rifling a right-footed strike in off the bar.

During a post-match interview with Sky Sports, Vieira said (via BBC Sport): “It was a really good team performance. We were under pressure for periods and we stuck together.

“To win a game we needed to win took a lot of personality and courage. The players work well and really hard.

“We need to improve. When you’re playing well and 2-0 up you have to learn to manage the game. This is a step forward. During 90 minutes you’ll go through a difficult period. It’s about how to manage that. This is how we will improve as a team.

“The atmosphere here is really special. We felt the support from the fans. This is a really special football club.”

Vieira gives Gallagher goal target

Vieira then made an exciting claim on Gallagher, insisting that he can get even better. “There’s still a lot to come from him. He’ll need to manage his strength and find out the best way to manage his energy,” the Frenchman added.

“He’s a fantastic player to have. He gives everything to the team and he can score goals. To have a midfielder who can score 10-15 goals is important.

“We don’t think about what will happen in the future. We have him for a year and we are pleased to work with him. It’s a win-win. We’ll see what happens at the end of the season.

“What’s extraordinary we were talking about the 90th minute he’s been running all over, to find the energy to score that goal took a lot.”

