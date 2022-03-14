Patrick Vieira feels Crystal Palace ‘made their own luck’ after shutting out Man City again

Patrick Vieira felt his Crystal Palace side made their own luck after becoming the only team to shut out Manchester City twice this season in a battling 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park.

City dominated but squandered some great chances, while Palace had chances of their own late on in what was a thrilling encounter. However, the Eagles made it four points against the Premier League leaders after winning 2-0 at The Etihad earlier in the campaign.

And speaking after the game, Vieira was full of praise for the shift his players put in.

He told BBC Sport: “It was a difficult game. I was really pleased with the players. We worked hard, we worked well. We defended well and created a couple of chances. I’m happy with the team spirit and organisation today.

“When you play against City you have to concede chances. It’s all about having your luck on the day but also putting in a shift as a team. We did that today. We fought for the luck and we got a point. We’re happy with the performance.

“[I was happy with] the way we managed the game. We defended well as a team. At times during the season we’ve struggled during difficult periods. But today we stuck together.

“We had some chances. It was that kind of feeling you can score one and win the game 1-0. I’m happy with a draw.

“Part of the game we have to learn and be more consistent if we want to be a better team. You need to roll your sleeves up and defend well and today we did that.

“It’s all about building confidence. Playing against City and not conceding is always positive. There’s a lot of positives to take to the FA Cup game.”

Gallagher reveals how Palace executed game plan

Meanwhile, Conor Gallagher, was outstanding throughout, told Sky Sports: “We will take a point against them and it was really deserved. I can’t feel my legs, every one of the boys worked so hard, we gave everything and I’m proud of the team. I’m struggling to talk and my legs have gone.

“You could see our game plan, to be organised and try to catch them on the counter attack. It was a very good performance from us.

“Before the game we had the belief we would win. We have played well and got good results, but we’re happy with the point.

“They are one of the best teams in the world and to do that against them twice is amazing and shows what we can do as a team.”

READ MORE: Wasteful Man City miss golden chance to move clear of Liverpool as Palace frustrate Pep again