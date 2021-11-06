Vieira hails ‘terrific’ Crystal Palace man as Wolves win extends unbeaten run

Patrick Vieira hailed Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher as Crystal Palace extended their unbeaten streak to six games with a win against Wolves.

Gallagher wrapped up all three points for the Eagles at Selhurst Park after Wilfried Zaha had opened the scoring. The goal was his second in as many games and his fourth in 10 Premier League appearances since joining the club.

The 21-year-old is emerging as a top young talent. And Vieira could not fault him after the latest positive result.

He said: “His performance has been terrific. He’s been excellent. Just about how he is closing people down. The energy he gives the team.

“Players like that who start the pressing and everybody behind him following. He’s in a really good period, scoring goals and working well for the team.”

Palace climbed into the top half of the table, at least temporarily, and are now just one point behind opponents Wolves who sit eighth.

Vieira added: “We showed today we can improve as a team. This is what we wanted to so from the first game against Chelsea. Improving individually to allow ourselves to be more solid collectively.

“We showed maturity in the team. We made a step forward and it’s important for us to keep defending well as a team. Creating chances and trying to score goals too.

“I think if we keep winning games by scoring only in the second half I’ll take that. Obviously, we want to improve every part of our game and it’s important to analyse why we don’t score in the first half.”

Gallagher was brimming with excitement after the full-time whistle and couldn’t hide his joy at his current run of form.

“To play here is such a buzz,” he said. “The fans sing from the first minute to the last. It’s unreal.

“I’m just taking it game by game. I’m really enjoying my football right now. We are six games unbeaten and hopefully we can continue this form.”

Lage sees the bigger picture

Meanwhile, Wolves boss Bruno Lage was disappointed but contained his emotions as the defeat was just their first in their last six league games.

He told Express and Star: “Crystal Palace had a massive performance against us. They were better in the duels, not just defensively but also offensively.

“This comes from the dimension I want. Me as a manager, the things I want from my team and my players. Don’t be afraid of anything and let’s play our game. Don’t be scared of anything.

“We look at our performances and results and today it wasn’t a good performance. I am not happy today but when I look back at what we did in the last five or six matches, I cannot judge my players just because of today.”

