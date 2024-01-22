Roy Hodgson sack: Crystal Palace axe talk gathers pace with two ex Prem bosses and coach with Man Utd ties linked

Steve Cooper and Julen Lopetegui are among the candidates to replace Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are reported to be rapidly drawing up a managerial shortlist amid claims Roy Hodgson will soon face the sack at Selhurst Park in the wake of Saturday’s 5-0 thrashing against Arsenal capping a bleak run of form of late.

The 76-year-old is comfortably the Premier League’s most senior statesman and is held in high regard by all associated with Crystal Palace. However, after a dire run of results that has seen the Eagles collect just one win from their last 12 games, Palace have slipped down the Premier League and also crashed out of the FA Cup.

It all means Hodgson‘s job is under serious pressure and is giving chairman and co-owner Steve Parish a real headache, who had planned to replace the veteran boss, but only when the current season drew to a close and giving the former England coach the chance to walk away on his terms.

However, their dismal run of results has seen the pressure steadily building on Hodgson and Palace supporters made their feelings clear during their capitulation at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking about those fan protests, Hodgson admitted the supporters were well within their right to make their feelings clear.

“They are entitled to their opinions. They are frustrated, disappointed and probably angry. We haven’t been able to do as well as they would like, one understands that,” Hodgson said.

“Crystal Palace fans have dragged us through many difficult situations and helped us to survive at moments when survival looked difficulty. We can only hope we can do better and provide them with what they hope to see, which is win more games and move away from the relegation zone.”

Hodgson sack: Palace line up four potential successors

Now the Daily Mail reports that Hodgson’s dismissal at Selhurst Park is edging closer with the Eagles drawing up a four-man list of candidates step into the Eagles’ hotseat.

Top of their wanted list is former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper, who has held talks with the south-east London club before, only for the Eagles to decide, at the time, to stay loyal to Hodgson.

Cooper has now been out of work just a month following his dismissal at the City Ground and with his reign in charge labelled iconic for leading the Tricky Trees from the depths of the Championship to promotion to the Premier League.

He is joined on their wanted list by another former Premier League boss in ex-Wolves coach Julen Lopetegui. The Spaniard remains a free man after his exit at Molineux just before the new season got underway.

Since linked with succeeding Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, Lopetegui recently rejected the chance to coach in Saudi Arabia amid claims he still feels he has a point to prove in the Premier League. Could that next chance present itself at Selhurst Park?

Lopetegui has also been linked with West Ham as David Moyes’ deal nears its expiry at the London Stadium.

Palace are also reportedly casting admiring glances towards Ipswich coach Kieran McKenna, with the former Man Utd academy coach making a big name for himself since taking over at Portman Road.

Helping them earn promotion from League One at the first time of asking, McKenna has Ipswich very much in the mix for successive promotions after some seriously impressive results in the Championship. They face a Leicester side tonight needing a draw to reclaim second place from Southampton.

Mainz chief Bo Svensson completes the Palace wishlist.

Parrish has a big choice to make over next Crystal Palace boss

The Mail reports Parrish is currently thinking long and hard over what to do for the best and as he ponders life beyond Hodgson.

The veteran boss is enormously respected by Parrish, who has twice given Hodgson control at Selhurst Park and been indebted to his expertise in not only helping the Eagles avoid relegation by also helping them thrive as a Premier League club.

However, a poor run of results has now put his position in serious jeopardy with Palace slipping to within five points of the relegation zone.

Nonetheless, any decision to fire him will not be taken lightly by Parrish.

Parrish himself has also come under pressure in recent weeks with supporters unfurling a banner during their Emirates Stadium rout, which read: ‘Wasted potential on and off the pitch weak decisions taking us backwards.’

Another read: ‘No shared vision. No structured plan. Parish out, Yanks out.’

