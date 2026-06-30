Crystal Palace are stepping up their pursuit of Toulouse defender Charlie Cresswell as they prepare for the expected departure of Maxence Lacroix to Chelsea, and with new Eagles boss Pierre Sage deciding against bringing in four defenders from their London rivals, TEAMtalk understands.

The former Leeds United centre-back has built his reputation impressively since moving to France in 2024, where he has emerged as one of Ligue 1’s most fearsome defenders, and is now attracting significant interest from clubs across Europe after an outstanding campaign.

Now, sources can confirm that Palace have identified the 23-year-old as one of their leading defensive targets and are pushing harder than any other club to bring him back to the Premier League.

The Eagles are planning for life after Lacroix, who is closing in on a move to Stamford Bridge, and have been assessing a number of potential replacements.

During discussions between the two clubs, Chelsea have explored the possibility of including one of several central defenders in negotiations.

And we understand that Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi and Trevoh Chalobah have all been mentioned as potential options in an effort for the Blues to reduce their outlay on Lacroix.

However, Palace have made it clear they are looking elsewhere, and sources have confirmed that Cresswell has emerged as the preferred choice.

The Eagles believe his age, Premier League experience and development in Ligue 1 make him an ideal long-term successor to Lacroix, and with a big buy-in from new manager Sage key to the deal, which will also see two Premier League rivals beaten to the deal…

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Palace to beat two Premier League rivals to Charlie Cresswell transfer

Indeed, sources can reveal that new Palace manager Sage has personally approved the move and is keen to make Cresswell the first signing of his regime at Selhurst Park.

Having spent years coaching in Ligue 1, Sage has watched Cresswell’s development at close quarters during his time with Toulouse and is understood to be a huge admirer of the England Under-21 international.

Palace’s recruitment team and their new head coach are aligned in believing Cresswell has all the attributes to become a key figure in their defence for years to come.

Cresswell has enjoyed an impressive rise since leaving Leeds for Toulouse, establishing himself as one of the standout young defenders in France.

The move has transformed his career, with regular first-team football allowing him to fulfil the promise he showed during his time in Yorkshire.

His performances have inevitably attracted attention back in England. TEAMtalk understands Leeds have continued to monitor their former academy graduate and have explored the possibility of bringing him back to Elland Road.

Newly promoted Coventry City have also made enquiries as they assess defensive reinforcements ahead of the new campaign.

However, sources indicate Crystal Palace are currently leading the chase.

The south-east London club view Cresswell as a player capable of stepping straight into their back line while also possessing the potential to develop even further over the coming seasons.

Palace remain in discussions as they look to accelerate a deal, with the club keen to ensure they have a replacement lined up before Lacroix’s expected exit is finalised.

While Chelsea continue to offer alternatives from within their own squad, TEAMtalk understands Palace’s focus remains firmly on Cresswell.

The coming weeks will now be crucial, but as things stand, Crystal Palace are the club making the strongest push to bring the England defender back home.

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