Crystal Palace set price for risky transfer that’d see striker replace star worth 9.5 times more than him

Crystal Palace may have to respond to interest in Jean-Philippe Mateta, despite reports saying they will no longer be looking to bring in a new striker.

Mateta was facing an uncertain future at Crystal Palace over the summer and the same is true ahead of the January transfer window. After all, he has only started three Premier League matches this season.

According to Bild, he is now on the shortlist of Eintracht Frankfurt, who are in the market for a new centre-forward after selling Randal Kolo Muani to Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day in the summer, without enough time to bring in an immediate replacement.

Eintracht banked €95m by selling Kolo Muani but reportedly believe they can pick up Mateta for just €10m (£8.6m), which would be impressive business.

Obviously, it would only be worthwhile if Mateta could perform well for the Bundesliga side. But after he previously scored 27 goals in 71 appearances for Mainz, he has shown what he can do in Germany.

Crystal Palace still have Mateta under contract until 2026, but as the report explains, might have decided his price already.

However, a separate report from Football Insider has explained that Crystal Palace have dropped plans to sign a new striker of their own in January.

An injury to midfielder Cheick Doucoure has convinced the club to focus their attention on filling that void instead.

TEAMtalk has already explained how funds are tight for Crystal Palace ahead of the January window, so they are unlikely to be able to invest in both departments.

Thus, if they were to let Mateta go, it would likely be without them signing a replacement.

Can Crystal Palace afford to lose Mateta?

Odsonne Edouard and Jordan Ayew would subsequently be left as their only natural centre-forwards, unless a loan for someone else might be available.

Edouard has been Crystal Palace’s top scorer so far this season and should be reliable enough to see them through the remainder of it.

Beyond then, TEAMtalk understands the club will have a better budget for the summer transfer window, so they might be able to fill any void one window later, like Frankfurt are doing with their striker shortage.

READ MORE: Crystal Palace to rival Newcastle, Everton for one of the Championship’s brightest stars in January