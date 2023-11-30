Shock Crystal Palace move for Bayern Munich man perfect for two reasons after summer bid fell flat

Crystal Palace are once again eyeing a possible move for Bayern Munich goalkeeper Alexander Nubel, having failed to sign the 27-year-old in the summer.

Nubel has been at Bayern since July 2020, when he joined the German giants from FC Schalke 04 on a free transfer. However, he has only made four appearances for the Bavarian outfit due to legendary keeper Manuel Neuer being their first choice between the sticks. Nubel has also had loan spells away from Bayern at Monaco and now VfB Stuttgart.

Nubel signed for Stuttgart in July and is thriving at the MHP Arena, having kept four clean sheets in 12 Bundesliga games to help Stuttgart go third in the table. They are ahead of Borussia Dortmund and have a real chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League if they can maintain their great form.

Amid Nubel enjoying his time at Stuttgart, German outlet Bild have revealed three scenarios for what might happen next in the shot-stopper’s career.

The first option is that he extends his contract with Bayern and heads out on loan again, presumably by joining a different Bundesliga side. Although, Sport Witness point out how this would require a three-way agreement between all parties involved.

Alternatively, Stuttgart could make his loan switch permanent. They would clearly like to do this, given how well he is performing, but have already admitted he is out of their price range.

As such, the most likely scenario is that Nubel leaves Bayern on a permanent transfer, heading to a club other than Stuttgart. And this is where Palace come in.

The Eagles reportedly submitted a ‘last-minute offer’ to try and sign him over the summer, prior to his move to Stuttgart.

Crystal Palace remain in mix to sign Alexander Nubel

While they failed with that approach, Bild explain how Palace remain admirers of the former Germany U21 international. And there are two reasons why a move to Selhurst Park would make sense next summer.

The first is that Bayern would finally be able to end Nubel’s loan cycle and pick up a transfer fee for him. Thomas Tuchel’s side will be open to a sale as they already have Sven Ulreich and Daniel Peretz as backups for Neuer.

Secondly, a transfer to Palace would allow Nubel to pick up a ‘significant’ wage increase. He currently earns £61k a week at Bayern, but Palace have the finances to pay him more than this. After all, they have several players earning between £80-100k per week. Although, it must be noted that such a wage would depend on whether Palace deem Nubel to be an important first-team player.

A move for Nubel will ultimately depend on whoever comes in to replace Roy Hodgson as Palace’s manager. They have recently been tipped to raid Nottingham Forest for Steve Cooper.

Palace’s keeper ranks includes summer signing Dean Henderson, number one Sam Johnstone and Remi Matthews. It would have to take one or even two of those shot-stoppers leaving before Palace chiefs sanction a swoop for Nubel.

Meanwhile, Palace have opted to delay their decision on the future of a key star, amid interest from Manchester United and Chelsea.