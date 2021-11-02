‘Signing of the season’ – Pundit tips Palace man to reach the very top

Pundit Danny Murphy reckons one Crystal Palace star has the potential to become a regular at a ‘Big Six’ club.

The Eagles have overcome a shaky start to emerge into a decent run of form. They have beaten Tottenham 3-0 and held Arsenal to a 2-2 draw in recent weeks.

Arguably their most impressive performance so far came in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Man City. Patrick Vieira’s side took the lead in the sixth minute through Wilfried Zaha. He beat Ederson with a left-footed effort after a mistake from City defender Aymeric Laporte.

The centre-back then saw red for a challenge on Zaha, giving Palace the chance to see out the win.

Loanee Conor Gallagher doubled their lead in the second half. He glided into the box before sending a first-time strike in off the post.

10-man City had no response, handing Palace their second win of the campaign. They have now picked up 12 points from 10 matches.

Reacting to the performance, Murphy heaped praise on one player in particular. “I think Conor Gallagher could turn out to be the signing of the season,” he told talkSPORT.

“I know he’s on loan so he’s safe for now Palace fans, but it wouldn’t surprise me if we see him in a Chelsea shirt next season.

“Tuchel loves that type of player, he’ll be watching him. He can score a goal. You’ve got Jorginho, Kante and Kovacic – none of them are that young. They’re the three midfielders and none of them can do that.

“Loftus-Cheek plays a little bit, but Gallagher, having the season of his life, if he gets another five, six goals – gets to ten goals in Crystal Palace’s midfield – he goes back to Chelsea full of beans.”

Vieira was recently asked about the potential to land Gallagher permanently. The Frenchman said: “It’s really too early to talk about these kind of decisions.

“We are really glad that he decided to come to our football club. And I think we had the tools to attract him to our football club and I believe he made the right decision.

“What will happen in the future I think we have to wait a couple of months to talk about that.”

Palace to reignite interest in striker target

Meanwhile, the Eagles look set to restart their pursuit of a striker in January, according to one journalist.

Alan Nixon of The Sun claims that they are interested in Orlando City’s Daryl Dike. The USA international notched 18 goals in 39 matches last season.

Palace would be open to a deal January, but ‘only if the price is right’.

That could set up a transfer race as West Brom are also monitoring the 21-year-old’s situation.

