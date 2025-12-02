TEAMtalk sources can reveal the latest on reported Crystal Palace interest in signing Bayern Munich defender Sacha Boey in the upcoming January transfer window.

According to Sky Sports Switzerland, Palace have ‘submitted a concrete offer’ to sign the right-back, with Eagles boss Oliver Glasner a big fan of the 25-year-old’s talents.

Boey does not have a regular starting place at Bayern, and the report states that he would be open to the move, with the Frenchman providing competition to Palace‘s starting right wing-back Daniel Munoz.

In terms of what sort of a deal Palace are pursuing, TEAMtalk insider Dean Jones has given insight on their current chase for Boey, who is also a reported target for West Ham.

Jones told us: “Palace have been made aware that there could be a possibility for this one on a permanent deal and it actually could be a good value one. I’m told that is the preference at the moment.

“They [Bayern] don’t have much interest in letting him out on a loan. In the case of a loan offer they may well just hold on to him until the summer instead.

“He has struggled to nail down a place, and the feeling is that a decent offer could now take him away.

“Bayern will not cave in if they do not believe an offer is strong enough, but equally they are willing to sell him for less than they spent on him.

“At this stage I think Palace are just feeling out the terms and understanding the player’s situation.”

