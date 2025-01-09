Crystal Palace press ahead in talks to sign Millwall ace after opening bid rejected

Crystal Palace are keen to strengthen during the January transfer window and are pushing to land one major target as soon as possible, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Millwall star Romain Esse is much coveted and Crystal Palace are in direct talks as they look to strike an agreement. The Lions have no desire to lose their star man in this window but sources state there are clauses in his current deal that may force them to sell if Palace meet such criteria.

Sources have confirmed the winger – who can also play in the No 10 role – is extremely keen to join Palace and hopes the clubs are able to reach an agreement soon. Palace have had one offer rebuffed but are working to meet Millwall’s demands and convince them to sell.

The 19-year-old has interest from a number of other Premier League sides, too. Palace’s move early in this window has been pushed by the threat of competition for his signature later in the month.

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue and Esse’s agents are working to try and get a deal agreed between the two clubs.

His agency are no strangers to working with Palace as they currently represent Marc Guehi, Maxence Lacroix, Jeffrey Schlupp, Louie Moulden, Dylan Reid and Finley Marjoram, who are all contracted at the club.

This is something that could help Palace secure a deal, as positive relationships between the club and agency have opened up the opportunity for them to land Esse.

Millwall fans are hoping they get to see the creative playmaker for the second half of this season but Palace are doing all they can to make sure he is their player by the end of the January window.

If the move is not done this month then there will be a significant battle to sign him in the summer, which is exactly what Palace are trying to avoid.

Esse is in line to become Palace’s first new arrival of the winter window. So far, Oliver Glasner’s side have only recalled 21-year-old forward Malcolm Ebiowei from his loan spell at Oxford United.

