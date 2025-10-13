Oliver Glasner wants to keep his top players at Crystal Palace

A top Crystal Palace star has emerged as a prime target for LaLiga heavyweights Barcelona and Atlético Madrid, with sources confirming both clubs are “huge fans” of the Colombian international.

Right-back Daniel Munoz, known for his relentless energy, defensive solidity, and attacking contributions, has caught the eye of Spain’s elite, sparking speculation about a potential blockbuster move.

Muñoz, who joined Palace in January 2024 from Genk, has been a standout performer in the Premier League, blending tenacity with tactical intelligence.

His versatility and ability to influence both ends of the pitch have made him indispensable for Palace, but the allure of LaLiga’s giants could prove challenging to resist.

Barcelona, seeking to bolster their defensive options, and Atlético, known for their robust backline under Diego Simeone, see Muñoz as a perfect fit for their systems.

Crystal Palace, however, are resolute in their stance. With Muñoz contracted until 2028 and a club option to extend for an additional year, the club is under no immediate pressure to sell.

Indeed, sources indicate Palace are keen to retain their star defender until at least the summer of 2026, aiming to maximize his transfer value.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Premier League signings of the season power ranking: New top two as Liverpool, Chelsea stars fall

Glasner standing firm over Palace exits

Manager Oliver Glasner, meanwhile, has been clear to the Palace board that he does not want to lose any more key players before the end of this season.

Glasner’s stance comes off the back of continued interest from the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barca in Marc Guehi, while midfielder Adam Wharton also remains a target for top clubs in 2026.

At 29, Muñoz’s age could be a factor, as his market value may peak before the 26/27 season. A move sooner rather than later could benefit both player and club, with Palace potentially commanding a hefty fee for their prized asset.

For Muñoz, a transfer to Barcelona or Atlético represents a career-defining opportunity to compete at the highest level in Europe.

As interest intensifies, all eyes will be on Selhurst Park to see how Palace navigate this high-stakes transfer saga. With LaLiga’s giants circling, the coming months promise to be pivotal for the Colombian’s future.

Latest Crystal Palace news: Wharton move laughed off; Guehi boost

Claims Manchester United can seal a signing Ruben Amorim craves for just £60m have been laughed off, with TEAMtalk exclusively learning the true cost of doing business.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have held initial and ‘positive’ talks over the signing of a Borussia Dortmund star in a potential clue a second deal involving Palace is NOT happening.

Marc Guehi quiz