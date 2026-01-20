Steve Parish wants legend to replace Oliver Glasner at Crystal Palace; he’s the top target

Crystal Palace could be about to turn to a very familiar Premier League face in their search for a new manager, with Frank Lampard emerging as a genuine option to replace Oliver Glasner, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Sources indicate that Palace chairman Steve Parish, who has held discussions with Lampard in the past about taking the reins at Selhurst Park, has the Englishman at the top of his list of options to come in.

Parish is understood to retain a strong admiration for the former Chelsea and Everton boss.

With Glasner leaving this summer, possibly before, Lampard’s name has quietly moved back into the frame.

Lampard’s impressive work at Coventry City, where he has rebuilt his reputation with a brand of front-foot football that has caught the eye of several Premier League decision‑makers.

The former England international midfielder’s impact at the Sky Blues has been described as “hugely impressive”, with players responding to his clarity, energy, and willingness to trust younger talent.

For Palace, Lampard ticks several boxes: Premier League experience, a track record of developing players, and a style of play that aligns with the club’s long‑term vision.

Lampard was a legend as a player, winning the Premier League title thrice and the Champions League once with Chelsea.

While Lampard is only one of several candidates under consideration, his name is now firmly back on the radar at Selhurst Park.

If Parish decides to make a bold, forward-looking appointment, then Lampard could well find himself back in the Premier League dugout sooner rather than later, but he is not the only name already under consideration.

Parish and Palace’s hierarchy have been aware for some months that Glasner is leaving and have been doing due diligence on options.

Lampard aside, the Eagles have been impressed with Rayo Vallecano’s Inigo Perez, Getafe’s Pepe Bordalas, Lens’ Pierre Sage, and there is another Austrian who has caught their eye in the shape of Hoffenheim’s Christian Ilzer.

