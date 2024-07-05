Exclusive: Crystal Palace submit bid for perfect Olise replacement amid Man Utd, Ipswich competition

Jaden Philogene is the subject of interest from multiple clubs and TEAMtalk can reveal Crystal Palace have sent a bid to Hull City for the winger.

As we exclusively reported on Manchester United, Tottenham, Everton and Ipswich Town are all interested in the 22-year-old, whose next move is set to be decided soon.

Everton and Ipswich are understood to have sent contract proposals to Philogene and the Tractor Boys were thought to be ahead in the race for his signature.

Barcelona also sent a loan offer for Philogene, with an option to buy included in the deal, but the player has revealed that his preference is to join a Premier League side.

“I chose the Premier League because it is the clearest offer I have, but my dream is still La Liga”, he said in a recent interview, as posted by Fabrizio Romano on X.

“Barca is my dream, I hope I can sign for them one day. My idols are Ronaldinho and Neymar.”

READ MORE: Ratcliffe to waste £130m as Man Utd tipped for another embarrassing Premier League finish

Crystal Palace make their move in Philogene race

Sources have exclusively told TEAMtalk that Crystal Palace have made a big move in the race for Philogene by sending a concrete bid for the winger to Hull.

It is not yet clear how much the Eagles have put on the table for the star. Ipswich are described by sources as their main rivals in the battle for Philogene.

Oliver Glasner, who enjoyed a fine start to life at Selhurst Park at the end of last season, has demanded that Palace bring in an exciting replacement for Michael Olise, who is set to join Bayern Munich.

Philogene certainly fits into that category. He captured the attention of football fans everywhere by scoring a stunning rabona earlier this year which many think should win the 2024 Puskas award. Although, technically, it should have been marked down as an own goal.

The brilliant strike wasn’t a flash in the pan though, with the youngster scoring 12 goals and making six assists in 32 Championship appearances last season.

DON’T MISS: The 10 most expensive Championship to Premier League transfers after Archie Gray joins Tottenham

Philogene is only expected to improve as he gains experience and Palace view him as a player who can play a key role for them for years to come.

The London club have an excellent track record of taking players from the Championship and turning them into top-level talents, with their signing of Adam Wharton from Blackburn Rovers being a recent example.

Wharton was outstanding for the Eagles last term, with his performances earning him a spot in England’s Euro 2024 squad.

Palace’s record with young players is something that could play into Philogene’s decision, which, as mentioned, is expected soon.