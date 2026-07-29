Takehiro Tomiyasu’s likeliest club emerges amid Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Everton interest

Crystal Palace have emerged as the clear frontrunners to sign former Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, with the Japan international currently training with Pierre Sage’s squad, TEAMtalk understands, with Liverpool and Everton also interested in him.

Sources have confirmed to us that Palace are leading the race for the versatile defender after inviting him to join their pre-season preparations in Italy as he continues his search for a new club.

Tomiyasu, who is available on a free transfer, was named on the bench for Palace’s 3-0 Como Cup defeat to RC Lens on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has been working with Sage’s squad during pre-season, giving Palace an extended opportunity to assess him ahead of a potential deal.

Tomiyasu became a free agent after leaving Ajax in June and has remained based in London following the end of his spell with Arsenal in 2025.

We understand that the defender’s priority is to remain in the Premier League, with another move to a London club viewed as an attractive option, although he also has several offers from clubs elsewhere in Europe.

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Crystal Palace lead Tomiyasu race ahead of Liverpool and Everton

However, Palace have moved quicker than any of their rivals.

Sources believe the fact that Tomiyasu is already training with Sage’s squad has put the Eagles firmly in pole position to complete his signing, with the Palace head coach a strong admirer of the defender’s versatility and experience.

We understand that Palace’s Conference League triumph has also strengthened their position.

The prospect of joining a club competing in Europe, while remaining in London, is understood to be a major attraction for Tomiyasu as he weighs up his next move.

We can also reveal that intermediaries have spoken to a number of Premier League clubs to make them aware of the defender’s availability.

Liverpool, Everton, Newcastle United and Sunderland have all been informed of the opportunity, with each club appreciating Tomiyasu’s ability to operate across the back line.

Despite that interest, Palace’s negotiations are the most advanced.

The Eagles believe Tomiyasu’s capability of playing at both full-back and centre-back makes him an ideal addition to Sage’s squad, while his four years of Premier League experience means he would require little time to settle back into English football.

With Palace continuing to strengthen ahead of the new campaign, all indications are that Tomiyasu is edging closer to remaining in London, with the Eagles now favourites to secure one of the most experienced free agents still available on the market.

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