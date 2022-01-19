Crystal Palace are set to provide a transfer lifeline after one target rejected advances from three Premier League clubs.

The Eagles went big in the summer by signing six players to help new manager Patrick Vieira. Centre-backs Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen arrived to improve the ageing backline.

Will Hughes and Conor Gallagher have been brought in to bolster central midfield, with Chelsea loanee Gallagher in particular having a big impact.

Attackers Michael Olise and Odsonne Edouard have shown glimpses of their talent and clearly have bright futures at Selhurst Park.

In total, Crystal Palace spent over £66million. However, they are yet to add to their squad in the January window.

Vieira has a number of players on his radar, including Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah. The Englishman is in the final six months of his contract and could be captured for a cut-price fee.

Vieira is hoping to use his links with former club Arsenal to land the 22-year-old goalscorer.

Palace could also get their transfer business moving by bringing Aaron Ramsey back to the Premier League.

The Wales midfielder has been at Juventus since leaving the Gunners back in July 2019. However, Juve boss Max Allegri recently confirmed the player would move on.

The Daily Mail provide an update on Ramsey’s situation. They claim the Old Lady have become ‘irritated’ by the 31-year-old’s stubbornness.

He has been given transfer proposals by Newcastle, Wolves and Burnley, although none of those clubs have been to his liking.

Palace could now swoop in to solve the problem. They are ‘key’ in taking Ramsey off Juve’s books, thanks to the pull of Vieira.

Ramsey’s desire is to play for a ‘high-profile’ Prem side. He is presumably avoiding Newcastle and Burnley due to their relegation scrap.

Palace sit 11th in the table and are on the up, which has seemingly put them in pole position for Ramsey.

Crystal Palace striker rejects Burnley

Meanwhile, Burnley have been pushed back in their attempts to sign Christian Benteke from the Eagles.

Sean Dyche’s side need a new talisman after Chris Wood’s £25m switch to St James’ Park.

They believe Belgium international Benteke would fill the void and have made an approach. But according to the Evening Standard, Benteke has ‘no intention’ of leaving south London.

The 31-year-old is keen to fight for his place, despite competition arising from recent arrival Edouard.

Benteke has hit four goals in 20 outings this campaign, with his last two strikes coming against Burnley on November 20.

