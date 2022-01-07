Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira admits Juventus star Aaron Ramsey is a ‘terrific player’ amid rumours of a Premier League move for the Welshman.

Ramsey left Arsenal for Juventus in July 2019, following the expiry of his contract at the Emirates. He has since made 70 appearances for the Italian side and won three trophies – the Serie A title, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italia.

However, he could be in line for a return to England. Juve boss Max Allegri said as much in a recent press conference.

“Ramsey returned today after his leave to work in England, but he is an outgoing player,” Allegri told reporters.

The announcement put Aston Villa on alert, while Everton and Newcastle are also monitoring the midfielder’s situation.

However, it could be Palace who win the race for Ramsey following Vieira’s recent comments.

“I think when you look at his pedigree and look at his experience, I think he will improve a lot of teams in the Premier League,” the Frenchman said (via Goal).

“I like the player. I like a lot of players. But you look like you know more than me about his availability. Obviously, he is a terrific player and I think he can do well for a lot of teams in the Premier League.”

On the Eagles’ wider transfer policy, Vieira added: “With the chairman [Steve Parish] and Dougie [Freedman, director of football] we always talk about how to improve the squad. Of course, if there is a player that we strongly believe can be a plus for the team we will think about it.

“At the moment I am happy with the squad we have. Of course, we are talking, but it doesn’t mean we’ll do any business.”

Palace striker set to leave Selhurst Park

Meanwhile, Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta could be on his way out of south London.

The 24-year-old has been on loan at the club since January 2021, although he has struggled to make an impact. His record for the Eagles stands at just two goals in 13 matches.

Vieira’s side are aiming to rectify the situation this month. They are planning to cut Mateta’s loan spell short, allowing him to return to Mainz in the German Bundesliga.

A move to Saint-Etienne could then be in store for the former France U21 international. Their manager, Pascal Dupraz, has told reporters that transfer talks are underway.

