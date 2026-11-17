Thomas Frank could make Crystal Palace legend Wilfried Zaha one of his first signings at Selhurst Park, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that the Eagles are now open to bringing the winger back for a FIFTH spell at Selhurst Park.

Frank has been confirmed as Palace’s new manager, succeeding Pierre Sage, who was dismissed last week, and with details emerging of the eight rival coaches he beat to the role.

The former Tottenham and Brentford boss was always regarded as one of Palace’s leading candidates for the position, having initially been considered during the summer.

TEAMtalk first revealed the club’s interest in Frank back in February, although the Dane was not ready to take charge at Selhurst Park at that stage.

Nearly six months on, Frank has now accepted the role after being lined up since the beginning of the month.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that he was always Palace’s preferred choice, despite the club also considering other candidates, including Sean Dyche.

Frank will have a significant say in Palace’s transfer business and is expected to have the final approval on potential arrivals.

One of his first decisions could concern a familiar face, with 35-year-old Zaha emerging as a genuine option for a return to Selhurst Park…

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The Ivory Coast international has been training with Palace since the summer, having remained open to the possibility of rejoining the club where he established himself as a fan favourite.

As TEAMtalk revealed in the summer, Palace had considered bringing Zaha back for what would be a fifth spell at the club.

However, we understand that Sage was not in favour of the move, with the Frenchman having no desire to work with the winger again.

The pair previously clashed during their time together at Lyon, and that history proved a significant obstacle to any potential reunion while Sage was in charge.

But with Sage now gone and Frank taking over, the situation has changed considerably.

We understand that Palace are once again open to a deal for Zaha, who is keen to return to the Eagles and continue his story at Selhurst Park.

The Ivorian is an icon at Selhurst Park, has a mural in his honour close to the ground, and his return would provide a much-needed lift for supporters, who have had little to smile about so far this season.

Palace are also aware that Ismaila Sarr remains somewhat unsettled after looking to secure a move away from the club during the summer.

A January exit for the winger cannot be completely ruled out, with his situation another factor the Eagles will need to keep under consideration as they assess their options.

Frank will now have the opportunity to assess the situation for himself, with the prospect of bringing back one of the club’s most recognisable modern-day figures firmly on the table.

A deal is not yet agreed, but Zaha’s return could become one of the first major decisions of the Frank era at Crystal Palace.