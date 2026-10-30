Crystal Palace ready to battle to sign £25m-rated Serie A defender in January

Italian clubs are viewed as strongly placed to land Lecce centre-back Tiago Gabriel, according to sources, despite strong interest from Crystal Palace and other Premier League sides.

The 21-year-old Portuguese defender has established himself as one of Serie A’s standout young talents since joining Lecce from Estrela Amadora in January 2025.

With a contract running until 2030, Lecce are prepared to sell in the January window if the right offer arrives, having already indicated they would consider the highest bidder.

However, sources close to the situation suggest that several Italian sides hold an advantage due to their existing relationships within the league and the player’s familiarity with Serie A.

AC Milan, AS Roma and Fiorentina have all been confirmed as keen on the centre-back, with Milan previously exploring a move and Fiorentina continuing to monitor his progress as they look to strengthen their defence.

The Italian clubs are said to be well positioned should formal negotiations begin, particularly if Lecce prioritise a domestic transfer.

In England, Crystal Palace are regarded as the most interested of the Premier League clubs tracking the defender. The Eagles have followed his development closely and view his physical profile and technical ability as a good fit for their system. However, they are far from alone.

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Crystal Palace facing battle to sign Tiago Gabriel

Fulham and Bournemouth are also admirers of Gabriel, having made enquiries earlier in the year, and both remain alert to any opportunity that arises in January.

Everton have been mentioned as potential suitors but their interest has not been confirmed by sources, though Palace currently appear the most advanced among the English contenders.

Lecce are expected to demand a fee in the region of €25-30million (up to £25m / $33.5m), a valuation they consider fair for a player of Gabriel’s age and potential.

With the January window still some weeks away, the race remains open.

Italian sides are currently seen as favourites to complete a deal, yet Palace’s interest ensures competition from the Premier League cannot be discounted.

How the situation develops will come down to whether Lecce receive a bid that meets their expectations in January.

After Palace’s disappointing start to the campaign, and with Pierre Sage under considerable pressure, reinforcements are certainly needed.