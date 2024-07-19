Crystal Palace are reportedly ‘pushing’ to sign long-term Everton target Ismaila Sarr as they prepare for their first full season under Oliver Glasner.

The Eagles finished last season strongly under the 49-year-old coach by winning five of their final six matches, but keeping that up will be a challenge.

The Eagles have sold Michael Olise to Bayern Munich for £50m and Glasner is looking to bring in a new winger to replace him, with the former Watford man on his shortlist.

They are also at risk of losing England star Eberechi Eze amid serious interest from Tottenham, while Marc Guehi is being chased by Liverpool and Adam Wharton is generating serious interest.

Palace would generate some serious cash if the trio are sold though and putting that to good use will be key to how they perform in the coming campaign.

They have already brought in defender Chadi Riad and attacking midfielder Daichi Kamada and now a new winger is next on Glasner’s list of priorities.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Palace have sent a ‘contract proposal’ to Sarr, with new Marseille boss Roberto de Zerbi willing to sell the Senegalese international this summer.

Other Premier League sides are also interested in Sarr, however.

Everton turn attention to other winger targets

As previously reported, Everton’s sporting director Kevin Thelwell is a long-term admirer of Sarr and he is thought to be keeping close tabs on his situation.

However, the Toffees are focusing on other winger targets at the moment with Napoli’s Jesper Lindstrom and Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto their priorities as things stand.

Foot Mercato’s report claims that Sarr and Crystal Palace are now leading the race for the forward, with the club ‘locked in talks’ with his entourage over contract terms.

Sarr has struggled to find his feet since joining Marseille for £11m last summer. He’s made 35 appearances for the French club and scored just five goals.

This is in start contrast to his time with Watford, where he scored scored 34 goals and made 22 assists in a four-year stint, which included two seasons in the Premier League.

Glasner clearly believes he can get Sarr back to his best again. He can play as a winger on either flank or as a centre-forward, so could could provide cover in multiple positions.

Mason Greenwood has just joined Marseille so he could be Sarr’s replacement, with a move to Palace now looking likely for the ex-Hornet.

Filling Olise’s boots at Selhurst Park will be no easy task, however.

