Crystal Palace open talks to sign 214-game Brentford star in deadline-busting deal

Crystal Palace are looking to secure a defender on deadline day and have opened dialogue with Brentford over a deal for Ethan Pinnock, we can reveal.

Sources close to the situation indicate that Crystal Palace have made an enquiry for the 32‑year‑old centre‑back, who has slipped down the pecking order under new Bees boss Keith Andrews.

Pinnock, a long‑serving figure in West London and a key part of Brentford’s rise to the Premier League, has found minutes harder to come by this season.

Andrews is understood to be prioritising a more mobile defensive profile, prompting the club to assess exit routes for the Jamaican international, who has made 214 appearances since joining Brentford in July 2019.

Palace, meanwhile, have been casting the net wide as they look to reinforce Oliver Glasner’s squad. The club have tracked several centre‑backs across Europe, including Club Brugge talent Joel Ordonez, Chelsea youngster Josh Acheampong and Celtic’s Auston Trusty.

Pinnock’s Premier League experience, however, makes him an attractive short‑term solution as Palace seek stability at the back having lost Marc Guehi this window.

Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta had agreed terms to join AC Milan, but the move has collapsed due to concerns over a knee issue.

Palace have since received multiple loan enquiries for Mateta, including one from Milan’s Serie A rivals Juventus.

Sources have confirmed to us that the Eagles will sign Jorgen Strand Larsen, regardless of whether Mateta leaves in the final hours of the window.

Strand Larsen has passed his Palace medical after the club agreed to pay Wolverhampton Wanderers £43million plus £5m in add-ons. Palace have successfully fought off Leeds United to win the race for the Norwegian.