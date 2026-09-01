Crystal Palace open talks for TWO midfielders as £30m signing eyed

Crystal Palace are trying to bring in a new central midfielder before the 11pm deadline and have begun talks for two different options, according to reliable sources.

Much of Palace’s deadline-day drama has been focused on Belgian winger Malick Fofana, who is set to leave Lyon after their shock Champions League exit at the hands of Fenerbahce. Lyon accepted offers of £30m from both Palace and Sunderland for Fofana.

Amid fears they would miss out on the 21-year-old, Sunderland began to target his Belgian compatriot Dodi Lukebakio, who represents Benfica.

But Sunderland then offered Fofana’s agent a higher commission, and he is now expected to reject Palace and move to the Stadium of Light.

Palace are looking to quickly move on from their disappointment surrounding Fofana and have entered talks for midfielders Kaishu Sano and Quinten Timber.

Sami Mokbel has reported the following for BBC Sport: ‘Crystal Palace are showing late interest in Mainz midfielder Kaishu Sano.

‘It is understood Palace have opened talks with the German club for the Japan international over a potential £30m deal.’

While Mike McGrath of The Telegraph has written on X: ‘EXCL Crystal Palace are making a late move for Quinten Timber in a deal from Marseille.

‘The 25yo Holland international has been on #CPFC radar for a central midfield role ahead of deadline.’

Timber, Sano on Crystal Palace radar

The transfer would see Timber come up against his twin brother Jurrien in the Premier League, as the latter has been at Arsenal since July 2023.

Returning to Sano, the Japan international caught the eye of several Premier League clubs following his great performances at the World Cup.

Indeed, the 25-year-old has been linked with Liverpool, Manchester United, Brighton and Brentford in recent months.

But it is now Palace who are pushing to bring Sano to the Premier League.

The Eagles have already bolstered Pierre Sage’s squad on deadline day, having signed centre-back Honest Ahanor on a season-long loan from Atalanta.

Ahanor, 18, will join Chelsea for £40m next summer.

Ismaila Sarr has deleted all Palace-related pictures on his Instagram as he looks to force his way out of Selhurst Park.

But sources have confirmed to us that Palace will not let Sarr join Liverpool late in the transfer window.