Crystal Palace announce £47m TRIPLE signing as FA Cup winner returns

It was a busy end to deadline day for Crystal Palace as they signed Ben Chilwell, Quinten Timber and Dario Osorio.

Left-back Chilwell has returned to Selhurst Park on a free transfer from Strasbourg. The 21-time England international was previously on loan at Palace during the second half of the 2024-25 season, and he was a part of the squad that made history by winning Palace’s first-ever FA Cup.

Chilwell scored once in 11 appearances during his loan spell at Palace, and he has now rejoined on a permanent basis.

Chilwell said: “It’s amazing to be back. It’s nice to see some familiar faces, and I’m just really excited to get back in, see the boys and the fans – and get going again.”

Palace chairman Steve Parish added: “With his experience and quality, Ben played a huge part in us winning our first trophy last year.

“It is terrific to welcome him back to Crystal Palace. We hope he can help us to further success.”

Palace have also strengthened Pierre Sage’s midfield options by landing Timber from Marseille in a £20million deal.

It emerged on deadline day that Palace had opened talks for both Timber and Kaishu Sano of Mainz.

Palace were quoted £30m for Japan World Cup star Sano, and they ultimately captured Timber instead.

The transfer will see the Dutchman come up against his twin brother Jurrien in the Premier League, as the latter joined Arsenal in July 2023.

Timber has signed a five-year contract with the Eagles.

Palace failed to sign Malick Fofana on deadline day, as Sunderland won what turned out to be a crazy £30m transfer battle, but Sage did get one new winger in time.

Chilean wide man Osorio has moved to the south London club from Danish outfit FC Midtjylland.

Osorio joins Palace in potential £27m move

Palace describe the transfer as a season-long loan with an option to buy. But according to Ben Jacobs, it is actually a loan with an obligation for Palace to buy at the end of the season.

Jacobs reports that Palace have paid a €2m (£1.7m) loan fee, while their obligation to buy is worth a initial €26m (£22m) plus €4m (£3.4m) in add-ons. That amounts to a total £27.1m deal.

Once the permanent transfer goes through, then Osorio will become the record sale from a Danish club.

Earlier on deadline day, Palace confirmed the arrival of centre-back Honest Ahanor on a season-long loan from Atalanta.

The 18-year-old has already agreed to join Chelsea permanently for £40m next summer.

Meanwhile, there has been an update on Tottenham and Aston Villa striker target Jean-Philippe Mateta.