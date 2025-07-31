Crystal Palace reignite move for Inter Milan star but major stumbling block revealed – Sources

Crystal Palace have renewed their interest in Inter Milan star Yann Bisseck, but a deal remains difficult, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Talks between Inter and Crystal Palace first began when the Italian giants showed interest in Marc Guehi, as TEAMtalk revealed in May. At that time, Palace made it clear they would be open to offering around €30million (£26m) for Bisseck. Inter value the German centre-back higher, but the gap can be bridged.

The real problem now is not financial, but personal. Bisseck, just one year away from the 2026 World Cup, has no intention of leaving a club that is fighting for the Serie A title and playing in the Champions League to join a team with a more “modest” project – in his perspective – in the Premier League.

Despite Palace’s strong interest, the player himself is not convinced. Even if they have to raise their transfer fee budget, Bisseck wants to stay in Milan, focus on his development, and play at the highest level in Europe for now.

Unless something changes on the player’s side, the move seems unlikely at this stage, regardless of Palace’s intentions.

Palace qualified for the Europa League after winning last season’s FA Cup, but they have been demoted to the Europa Conference League. UEFA have ruled that Palace have breached multi-club ownership rules as John Textor owns a stake in the Eagles and is also the majority owner of Lyon, who have qualified for the Europa League too.

Nottingham Forest could play in the Europa League instead of Palace, though Oliver Glasner’s side have submitted an appeal. A decision is expected on or before August 11.

Marc Guehi could leave Crystal Palace

Palace are searching for possible replacements for Guehi, who is a top target for Premier League rivals Liverpool.

TEAMtalk revealed on July 3 that Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Guehi over a five-year contract that includes the option for an extra 12 months.

Liverpool will now turn their attention to a possible deal with Palace for the England star. Sources state that Liverpool will not bid more than £40-45m for Guehi due to the fact his current contract expires in June 2026.

Palace have identified Bisseck as a defensive signing in case Guehi departs, though it will be tricky to convince the 24-year-old to leave Inter.

Eberechi Eze is another top-class star who could leave Palace this summer, despite their upcoming adventure in either the Europa Conference League or Europa League.

