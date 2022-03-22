Crystal Palace youngster Tyrick Mitchell has revealed his delight at the ‘dream come true’ moment he found out he was in the England squad.

Mitchell has been one of Palace’s most important assets this season. Indeed, he is yet to miss a minute of Premier League action so far.

The 22-year-old broke into the Eagles side last season. He rivalled Patrick van Aanholt for the left-back position, making 19 appearances in the league.

Patrick Vieira showed faith in Mitchell when van Aanholt left in the summer. Clearly, Mitchell is repaying that faith in his top performances, which have helped Palace to 12th in the Premier League.

In February, Palace defender Nathaniel Clyne referred to Mitchell and Marc Guehi as Palace stars who could make the step up to international football.

Indeed, the former Three Lions right-back was correct, as the pair have both been included in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the upcoming England fixtures.

Mitchell recounted his delight at being called up to the England squad, despite having never represented his country at any level.

“It’s a dream come true. I never, ever thought it would happen so quickly, so I’m literally over the moon,” he said, quoted by football.london.

Michael Olise may replace Saka at Arsenal this summer Arsenal are looking at Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise to replace Bakayo Saka this summer.

Clearly, it is a massive moment for the 22-year-old.

“I found out yesterday [Saturday]. I got the text and couldn’t believe it and was lost for words,” he added.

Mitchell, Guehi and Gallagher represent Palace for England

In addition to Mitchell, Palace centre-back Guehi, and midfielder Conor Gallagher are also in the squad. Since 2017, Gallagher is the only Palace player to have represented England.

As such, it is a massive achievement for the side to now have three players in the same squad. What’s more, the Eagles will hope that each of their players get a chance to get on the field.

Mitchell is one of only two left-backs in the squad, so it is not out of the realms of possibility for him to make an appearance.

Furthermore, having each of the Palace stars playing in the same England side would be huge for not only the players, but the club as well.

READ MORE: Crystal Palace, Southampton among five clubs circling for 27-goal Brentford starlet