Tyrick Mitchell has not only earned the admiration of the England selectors, but also of the likes of Manchester City and Newcastle United as a potential transfer target.

That’s according to The Sun, who claim four clubs are interested in the Crystal Palace left-back. Mitchell is a man in focus at present after gaining his first call-up to the senior England team.

He has described it as a “dream come true” that he was not expecting so quickly, leaving him “lost for words”.

It comes amid a season of consolidation at club level in the Premier League. Mitchell has been a mainstay of a Palace side who look comfortable in mid-table. In fact, none of his teammates have made more league appearances this season.

Now, The Sun say he has alerted Manchester City, Newcastle, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea with his performances. All are keeping tabs on him with an eye to the future.

For the champions Man City, Joao Cancelo has been covering on the left-hand side of defence this season, despite being right-footed. His displays have been impressive, but they are eyeing a natural fit to provide competition.

Newcastle, meanwhile, took Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa in January. The chances of the move becoming permanent seem to be decreasing, so a new arrival could replace him.

In Tottenham’s case, it has been claimed that they will listen to offers for current starting left-back Sergio Reguilon. Should he leave, they would look for someone more consistent.

And although Chelsea are currently unable to do transfer business, they were looking at left-backs when they could, since an injury to Ben Chilwell has exposed a lack of depth this season.

Crystal Palace keen to keep Tyrick Mitchell

Palace will therefore be wary of the queue of clubs forming for Tyrick Mitchell. The report reminds that they are not keen on letting their young talent leave on the cheap.

The Sun point to the sale of Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United in 2019. The Eagles pocketed £50m from that piece of business for their academy graduate.

There is nothing to suggest they would be seeking the same region for Mitchell. In fact, no asking price is mentioned as of yet.

Mitchell is under contract at Selhurst Park until 2025. Still only 22 years old, he has a long career ahead of him. Palace will want to make sure he spends more of it with them.

But if he continues his ascent, they may have a battle on their hands to keep him away from clubs of higher pedigree.

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