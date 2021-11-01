West Brom’s interest in former Barnsley loanee Daryl Dike may be dead in the water, as Crystal Palace will apparently reignite their interest in the striker.

The reasons for West Brom’s interest in Dike are evident. The American is familiar to Baggies boss Valerian Ismael having played under him in the Championship with Barnsley.

Dike scored nine goals in 19 Championship games during his time in South Yorkshire, and proved himself a physical threat.

As such, he would surely be able to pick up where he left off in the second-tier. Although, he was the subject of interest from Premier League clubs in the latest transfer window.

We exclusively revealed Leeds United’s interest in the American over the summer.

Despite interest from a number of teams, it seems Crystal Palace are the favourites to sign the imposing forward.

Journalist Alan Nixon revealed on Twitter that Palace would be interested in Dike above anyone else ‘if the price was right’.

Many teams were apparently priced out of a deal for the Orlando City forward in the summer, per The Athletic. As such, Crystal Palace would be difficult for West Brom to compete with in terms of finances.

Furthermore, Palace seems an exciting project to be a part of at present. The Eagles sit 13th in the Premier League, and are coming off the back of a statement win versus Manchester City.

They have been implored to keep hold of Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher beyond his loan spell. If they manage to do so, that will serve as a statement of intent for other Premier League sides.

The signing of Dike, who adapted well in his previous spell in England, could certainly do the same. It remains to be seen whether Palace will move for the American. But if they do, it will surely hinder West Brom’s chances of a deal.

