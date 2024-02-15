Crystal Palace WILL sack Roy Hodgson as Fabrizio Romano claims agreement is close for top-quality successor

Roy Hodgson will be axed as the Crystal Palace manager in the next few days following a dire run of form and amid claims by Fabrizio Romano that they are close to an agreement with his successor following a positive round of talks.

The 76-year-old is the older statesman of the game and is a hugely-respected figure both around Selhurst Park – where he is now in his second spell as manager – and in the Premier League in general. Indeed, having returned to the Eagles hotseat following the axing of Patrick Vieira, Hodgson was lauded for a positive upturn in results at Palace, with the club eventually finishing the 2022/23 season in 11th place and some 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

However, little has gone right this season, with the Eagles currently 15th in the table but on a dire run of form that has seen them win just two Premier League games since November 4 and having lost three of their last four games, resulting in a worrying 14 goals conceded.

As a result, speculation that Hodgson is facing the chop has gathered pace in recent weeks, with that talk reaching fever pitch after Monday night when a late capitulation saw the Eagles lose 3-1 at home to Chelsea.

In the days that have followed, it’s been suggested Palace chairman Steve Parrish has lined up talks with two would-be successors and wants an agreement in place before a decision to sack Hodgson becomes public.

And now Romano has revealed that talks with one have gone well and that a big decision on the removal of Hodgson as boss is soon expected to become official.

Crystal Palace hold positive talks with Oliver Glasner

And according to the transfer guru, talks with former Eintracht Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner – regarded as one of the most respected names in German football – are progressing nicely and that an agreement to install him as their next manager is closing in.

Romano posted on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter: ‘Crystal Palace are expected to part ways with Roy Hodgson after very positive talks with Oliver Glasner. Glasner wants the job, more to follow on contract and details today.’

Romano then added that talks between the parties will continue on Thursday as the Eagles near a decision on their next manager.

‘Crystal Palace and Oliver Glasner will be again in contact today in order to agree on contract as German manager wants the job. Negotiations ongoing with Roy Hodgson expected to leave the club with immediate effect in that case.’

Glasner is currently out of work, meaning the Eagles will not need to stump up any compensation.

He most recently worked with Frankfurt, where he enjoyed a three-season run as manager and leading the club to Europa League glory in 2022.

The Austrian – previously linked with the Tottenham job before they appointed Ange Postecoglou – has held previous roles with Wolfsburg and LASK.

Jamie Carragher questions Palace ambition

Now it seems the Eagles are ready to move to bring him in as manager as soon as they reach a total agreement with the 49-year-old.

And an announcement over the removal of Hodgson as boss could come as soon as Thursday.

In the meantime, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has questioned the ambitions of Palace as a club, who generally just seen happy to retain their Premier League status without ever really threatening to claim a European place.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Carragher said: “It feels like the club is happy to almost be like that mid-table club, they always get between 41 and 49 points every season,” he said.

“But the fact that they brought Roy Hodgson in, I think, for the third time if you like. So he came in at the end of last season, he did a great job and the fact that they’ve kept a manager that they moved on two or three years ago.

“They’re looking at Brighton bringing [Roberto] De Zerbi in, they’re looking at Bournemouth bringing [Andoni] Iraola in, you look at [Julen] Lopetegui coming in at Wolves, that shows a club is looking to the future, they’ve got a vision so I can understand the frustration to go back to a manager in his mid-70s…

“I get where that frustration comes from because it seems like they’re just happy to sit where they are.”

It remains to be seen if Glasner can help lead a Palace push into the top half and he will move to south-east London with a record of 186 wins from his 382 games as a coach – a win percentage of 48.69%.

