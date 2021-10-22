Wolfsburg defender Sebastiaan Bornauw has confirmed that Crystal Palace and Norwich have expressed interest in signing him.

The 22-year-old is one of Wolfsburg’s most valuable assets. He made 24 appearances in the Bundesliga last season as the club achieved Champions League qualification.

He continues to be a first-team regular during the current campaign and has featured in the Champions League on two occasions.

Crystal Palace and Norwich both scouted him during 2020-21. Palace were looking for defensive reinforcements in the summer after allowing plenty of experienced players to leave Selhurst Park.

The Eagles went on to sign Joachim Andersen from Lyon and Marc Guehi from Chelsea.

Norwich, meanwhile, were looking to bring in Bornauw as part of their preparations for life in the top flight.

The centre-back has now spoken about the transfer rumours with Belgian outlet HLN (via Sport Witness).

He said: “I can taste the Champions League here at a German top club; this was the best choice. I am very happy here.

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“I am not thinking too much ahead yet, but one day I would like to play in the Premier League. That has been a dream since I was little.

“Norwich and Crystal Palace were interested, as was Lazio, but Wolfsburg was the best choice at the time. The Bundesliga is not inferior to the Premier League, but one day, I want to make the step to England.”

Bornauw has already been capped twice by the Belgian national team. It looks like he wants to follow in the footsteps of Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku by taking his career to the Premier League.

His comments will be well received by both Palace and Norwich. They could return for him in the summer of 2022.

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Palace interested in Rangers midfielder

Meanwhile, online source Football Insider write that the Eagles are aiming to sign Joe Aribo from Rangers.

He is a 25-year-old central midfielder who is impressing under Steven Gerrard’s tutelage. The Nigerian has notched two goals in nine league appearances so far this campaign.

Palace brought in Odsonne Edouard from Celtic during the summer and it looks like they have been impressed by his impact. As such, they are plotting another Old Firm raid, this time on Aribo.

The report states that Rangers will demand around £11million for Aribo’s signature. That should not put Palace off as they spent over £50m on five players this summer.

Palace’s next match is against Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon. Patrick Vieira will come up against interim Magpies boss Graeme Jones in the opposing dugout.

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