‘Frustrated’ Wayne Rooney makes rallying cry to Derby County squad

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney was left frustrated after his side suffered a 1-0 defeat to high-flyers Luton Town.

In a game of minimal chances, it was a second-half strike from striker Danny Hylton that proved the difference between the two sides. The experienced forward latched onto a header from Cameron Jerome to gift his side the lead in a tightly-fought contest. The win means Luton are now inside the play-off spots, with Derby still eight points off escaping the relegation zone.

Speaking to Derby Telegraph, Rooney admitted that on another day his side could have got more. However, the former England international insisted the fight is still on for a spot in the Championship next season.

He said: “I’m frustrated, to be honest.

“We changed the shape, we gave Luton the respect they deserved. They are not a team blessed with great individuals but they are a good honest hard-working team, and I feel the changes we made kept them at arm’s length.

“They couldn’t have the impact they normally have in games, especially here, but we conceded a bad goal from our point of view.

“On the day, if we take one of our chances we win the game but unfortunately we have lost it on a sloppy goal.

“We have to get over this. We have to keep working, keep fighting, we have got another tough game Tuesday.”

Rooney offers worrying takeover message

Prior to the fixture, Rooney offered fans a worrying update on the potential takeover.

With Wednesday’s deadline fast approaching, the issue still appears to be unresolved.

And Rooney admitted he has not heard any news since the Millwall game last Wednesday.

He said: “I haven’t spoken to the administrators since the game (versus Millwall), so I have had no updates.

“I don’t know whether there is a bid or not, I don’t know. Unfortunately I can’t give you any update on that.

“(But) It needs sorting out, and sorting out quick.

“I am sure the administrators are working on it and trying to get the right people in.”

