A number of Championship clubs are looking at landing Wigan midfielder Jordan Jones for the second half of the season, TEAMtalk understands.

Wigan snapped up Jones from Rangers in the summer, but his game-time at the DW Stadium has been limited. Indeed, in his 14 appearances for Latics so far, only six have been from the start.

Now we’re told Jones wants more football and we understand he does have options if Wigan sanction his departure.

Derby County, who anticipate having new owners this month, are one team who would like the Northern Ireland international.

But we understand the Rams are not alone. Indeed, they face strong competition from a series of Championship rivals with Barnsley, Luton, Reading and Blackpool also in contention.

Wigan are yet to make a decision on the player’s future, but know a number of sides are circling should they sanction a move.

Derby bid depends on Mike Ashley

Much of Derby’s transfer hopes rest entirely on Mike Ashley’s prospective takeover of the Rams going through.

The former Newcastle owner is looking to get back into football and is being linked with a rescue bid for the Rams.

However, any takeover is on hold for now amid claims Middlesbrough and Wycombe have launched a £51m compensation claim.

The Sun reports the Rams’ administrators’, Quantuma, are trying to ‘compress’ the claims by Boro and the Chairboys who are demanding £45m and £6m respectively due to the impact of the Rams’ FFP breaches.

Should that happen, the EFL will then need to ratify Ashley’s takeover.

That will then allow the Rams to come out of administration and grant Wayne Rooney the licence to boost his squad.

Asked what he knew about the Ashley reports, Rooney said: “Nothing. Whoever this preferred bidder obviously wants to stay quiet until it happens, which is fair enough in my opinion.

“I know it is very very close. I am pretty sure I will be sitting in front of you next week with the preferred bidder in place, I am sure of that.”

