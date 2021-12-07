Norwich join race with fellow Premier League rivals for Derby star

By Kieran Lawler

Norwich have declared their interest in Derby midfielder Tom Lawrence, per a report.

The Rams are staring relegation in the face after a combined 21-point deduction. Despite collecting four wins and ten draws, they’re 20 points from safety. It looks all but confirmed that they’ll be playing League One football next season. So, it is unsurprising that both Premier League and Championship sides are swarming around their shining light from this campaign.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

The Welshman has starred as captain for his side, with five goals and three assists in the 19 league games. This includes three goals and two assists in his last six games.

Per Norfolk Live, newly appointed Canaries manager, Dean Smith has added Lawrence to his shopping list for January. Watford and Burnley are also said to be in the race to secure his signature.

Despite the increasing interest surrounding Lawrence, Derby boss Wayne Rooney insists the 27-year-old is happy at Pride Park.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live, Rooney said: “I know Tom, I know he wants to be here.

“No player will leave this club without me giving it the go-ahead. With Tom Lawrence, he will be here until the end of the season.”

Despite Rooney’s comments, Derby have a decision to make with Lawrence. The Welshmen is on a reported £37,000 per week and has his contract is set to expire next summer – Lawrence could be a way to cut costs for the financially struggling County.

Rooney to give youngsters game time.

After back-to-back defeats to both Queens Park Rangers and Bristol City, Derby face Blackpool at Pride Park this weekend.

This game against Blackpool could mean more game time for 19-year-old Luke Plange who came off the bench in the loss to Bristol City this past weekend.

Plange, a former Arsenal under-18, was finally able to be selected in the matchday squad after talks between Derby and the EFL progressed.

Before last weekend, Plange couldn’t feature for the first team because he signed during Derby County’s transfer embargo on a one-year deal in the summer.

READ MORE: Rooney hopes Rangnick can have ‘big influence’ on Man Utd