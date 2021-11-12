Derby on red alert after Man Utd provide transfer update on star

Man Utd have revealed Teden Mengi will be available for a loan move in the Janaury transfer window, per a report.

The defender signed for Derby on loan last season. Despite only featuring nine times for the Rams, he showed his quality at Championship level. Mengi helped Wayne Rooney’s side dramatically avoid relegation on the final day of the campaign. Training with the Red Devils’ first team, the 19-year-old will be eyeing another move to gain more experience.

Rooney was a big fan of Mengi and wanted to reunite with the youngster during the summer, but due to Derby’s transfer embargo, a move never came to fruition.

However, Man Utd under-23s manager Neil Wood has given an update on Mengi’s future. He’s highlighted another loan move would be beneficial for the centre-back.

Speaking to The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell, he said: “He spent pre-season with the first-team and he’s come to pick up game time with us.

“It is important he keeps getting confidence and by January his pathway might change. I think he would probably go out on loan.”

As Mengi has already spent time at Pride Park, Derby could be the front-runners for his signature. Although, they’ll be several clubs challenging the Rams for Man Utd’s man. With Rooney’s strong links to his former side, he will be hoping he can be a huge influence on where Mengi goes.

During the last international break, he was called up to train with Gareth Southgate’s England side. Even though it was only on a temporary basis, it signalled another manager who has been impressed with Mengi.

Derby could lose Lee Buchanan

As national reports have stated Derby are close to accepting another 12 point deduction, Derby could be resigned to lose one of their star players.

Derby currently sit bottom of the Championship, nine points adrift of 21st placed Peterborough. If the Rams are hit with another points deduction, relegation to League One is all but certain.

Buchanan has featured in 14 Championship games for his side this season. He’s one of Wanye Rooney’s key men and has attracted a lot of interest.

Nottingham Forest were rebuffed in their efforts in the summer to land the left-back but could be successful in January. Buchanan is out of contract next summer and Derby could relucatanlty cash in on the 20-year-old.

Losing Buchanan to their bitter rivals will be tough for the Derby faithful but Celtic have also expressed interest in him.

It will be one to watch for Forest and Celtic fans when the January transfer window opens.

