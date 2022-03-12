Rooney questions officials as ‘excellent’ performance not enough for Derby

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney was left frustrated with officials once again as his side were defeated 2-0 by AFC Bournemouth.

Goals from Dominic Solanke and Jamal Lowe secured all three points for the hosts as they continue their promotion charge. The loss means Derby are five points adrift from escaping the relegation zone, however, Reading also have a game in hand over the Rams. But the game was not without its controversy, as Rooney believes key decisions went against his side.

Speaking to the club media, the former England striker insisted that Derby should’ve been awarded a penalty, and that there was a foul in the build-up to Bournemouth’s opener.

He said: “I thought the performance was excellent.

“First half there weren’t much in it but it was important that we stayed in the game. We had to stay competitive in the game.

“I thought we did that really well in the first half and then to try and go and win the game in the second half.

“I don’t want to keep making excuses but the referee has cost us today. It’s a clear penalty on Ravel Morrison and their goal is a foul on Lee Buchanan. The throw-in is taken in the wrong position.

“I will have to look at it back but Ryan Allsop believes the ball is out of play as well. It’s disappointing.”

Derby confirm sale of fringe player

Derby County have confirmed that Kamil Jozwiak has left the club to join Charlotte FC in the MLS.

The 23-year-old has made the move to the States for a fee of around £2 million.

The Poland international made 61 appearances for Derby, scoring just once in that time.

Jozwiak had fallen down the pecking order in recent months to 18-year-old Malcolm Ebiowei.

