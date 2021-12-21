Derby set to miss out on Manchester United youngster in January

By Albert Pearson

Derby are set to miss out on the loan signing of Teden Mengi from Manchester United with Ipswich Town being linked with a January move, per a report.

Mengi, who was on loan at Derby last season, was rumoured to be on the Rams radar again in the summer window. However, their transfer embargo ruled out any possibility of a return.The 19-year-old featured in nine appearances for Derby last season after joining in February on a short-term loan deal.

An injury in April meant his loan deal was cut short and the young defender returned to his parent club.

Derby are now able to sign players again in January as long as there isn’t a transfer fee involved. Derby boss Wayne Rooney hoped a loan return for Mengi could have still been on the cards.

However, according to Derbyshire Live, Ipswich could pip Rooney’s side to the signing of Mengi. This is because of the appointment of their new head coach Kieran McKenna.

McKenna has the edge

McKenna joins the League One side from Manchester United, having coached in the youth set-up. The former United coach has therefore worked closely with Mengi during his time at the club.

This may come as a hammer blow to Rooney. His side look to achieve the impossible and survive relegation to the third tier in the second half of the season.

Derby are currently sat at bottom of the Championship table. Only collecting four points due to their 21 point deduction for breaking EFL rules.

It is therefore going to be an uphill battle for the remainder of the season and missing out on transfer targets is only going to add to their woes.

Rooney heaps praise on Derby youngster

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has heaped praise on 19-year-old attacker Luke Plange.

Plange made his first-team debut earlier this month in a defeat at Ashton Gate. He was then handed his first start for the senior side in the following game against Blackpool as he scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 victory for the Rams.

Rooney said: “Luke Plange has a bit of everything in his game.

“He can run in behind teams, he’s quick and he is also strong enough to hold the ball up. As well as that, he’s a clever player and also a finisher.

“With players like that, you know that if they get a chance that they are more than likely going to score.”

