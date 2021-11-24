Wayne Rooney reveals stance on Derby star ahead of January

Derby manager Wayne Rooney has declared Tom Lawrence will remain at Pride Park until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for the Rams this campaign. Scoring two goals, he was instrumental in Derby’s 3-2 victory against Bournemouth on Saturday. Since joining from Leicester in 2017, Lawrence has provided standout performances for his side for many seasons.

Lawrence is out of contract next summer and has been attracting a lot of interest from Championship clubs.

However, ahead of the January transfer window, Rooney has stated the Welsh international will stay put until the season comes to a close.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live, he said: “No player will leave this club without me giving it the go-ahead.

“With Tom Lawrence, he will be here until the end of the season.

“I said on Friday, there is no pressure on any players leaving this football club in January.

“If players leave it will be because there is an opportunity for them, and they may come to me and say I want to leave – if I am being honest, I can’t see any players doing that – or it is because I have said to the players ‘thank you, it is probably better of you move on’.”

Rooney made him captain for the 2021/22 campaign and has been impressed with the attacking midfielder’s leadership.

“Tom’s energy and his work rate all season have been great,” he added. “He has really led by example this season as captain.

“What you want from your big players is they have to make an impact on the game. Hopefully, there is more of that to come.”

Tom Lawrence wants to stay at Rams

Derby captain Tom Lawrence has expressed his desire to remain at Pride Park.

His performances this season have been helping his side recover from another nine-point deduction.

A target for a number of clubs, Lawrence has responded to the speculation surrounding his future.

He said: “For me to leave in January it would have to be for the benefit of the club, and for me, otherwise there would be no point in me leaving.

“I want to see the season out here, but I don’t know what can happen in the future.

“I am out of contract, and so are many other lads here, so we are all kind of not knowing what is going to go on.”

It’s a tough period for Rams fans, who are hoping a takeover deal will soon be finalised. With several players’ futures uncertain, it could be hard for Derby to keep hold of them during the January transfer window.

