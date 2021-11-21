Wayne Rooney responds to Man Utd rumours linking him as Solskjaer’s successor

Derby boss Wayne Rooney has insisted he is committed to the club amidst rumours he could become interim boss at Manchester United.

Rooney helped guide his side to a surprise 3-2 victory over promotion-chasing Bournemouth on Sunday. However, after the game focus turned to whether the legendary striker would be interested in returning to his former club.

There has been rumours circling, but Rooney has remained adamant his focus remains on The Rams.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “Firstly it’s always sad when a manager loses their job, especially a former team-mate of mine.

“I feel for Ole. The club have made their decision and it’s a sad day for him.

“In terms of myself, i’m committed to this club until I get told otherwise.

“I’m Derby County manager, I keep working hard to get the best results on the pitch. As I’ve said I am committed.”

Currently, Wayne Rooney is an outsider in the bookies’ odds on the permanent Man United manager spot.

However, there had been rumours linking him with the interim position.

But, at least for now, it seems as though the Red Devils legend will be remaining in the Championship.

Meanwhile, Derby administrators have said they hope to find a preferred buyer “in the next two to three weeks.”

US businessman Chris Kirchner is the only potential buyer to publicly confirm his interest.

Joint administrator has claimed they want to approve a takeover deal by the end of January.

Speaking to BBC Radio Derby, he said: “We’ve set out a clear timetable to all interested parties, which they are working to.

“Our expectation is that we’ll land on a preferred buyer within the next two to three weeks.

“Our exit from administration will depend on how successful we are are in those discussions with stakeholders and creditors.”

