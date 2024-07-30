Everton could sign Milik next after completing a deal for Jake O'Brien

Everton have completed the signing of centre-back Jake O’Brien on a four-year deal for £16.4million from Lyon and could be ready to land a new striker next.

The 23-year-old Republic of Ireland defender made 27 appearances for the Ligue 1 side last season as they finished sixth in the table.

He becomes Everton’s fifth summer signing after midfielder Tim Iroegbunam, forwards Iliman Ndiaye and Jesper Lindstrom and the return of Jack Harrison on loan from Leeds United.

DON’T MISS – All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2024 transfer window

“I’m buzzing and so happy to have signed for Everton,” O’Brien said.

“I’ve been dreaming of this kind of move in the Premier League, with such a historic club. It’s a very exciting move for me.

“Everton is a huge club with a lot of history behind it and there’s a big future as well.

“When the transfer window opened there were other clubs in for me but there was only one club I wanted to go to – it was Everton.

“They’ve shown the faith in me so now it’s my turn to show why on the pitch.”

BIG arrival in L4 💪🔵 pic.twitter.com/2dp2ipn5qp — Everton (@Everton) July 30, 2024

O’Brien could soon be followed by a sixth addition if the latest reports from Italy are anything to go by.

Juventus striker emerges on Everton radar

According to a new update from Corriere dello Sport, Everton are now leading the race to sign Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik.

The 30-year-old is deemed surplus to requirements at Juve this summer, having joined permanently from Marseille after a loan stint in 2022/23.

Everton are reported to be battling with West Ham to sign the Poland international, although at 30 years of age he is not quite the same force as when he netted 48 times in 122 outings for Napoli.

READ NEXT – Everton stunned as Aston Villa ‘submit offer’ for top Sean Dyche target in big twist

Milik has also netted 17 times in 73 caps for his country but has often had to play second fiddle to Polish legend Robert Lewandowski.

Should Dominic Calvert-Lewin quit Merseyside this summer, Milik could be viewed as an ideal replacement, although having two quality No.9s on board would be a better scenario for Sean Dyche, given his side’s struggles to score goals last season.