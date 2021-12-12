Everton are still reportedly keen on bringing Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey to Merseyside, despite being told that he wants £230,000-a-week at his next club.

The Wales international is a January target for the Toffees, along with Premier League rivals Newcastle and West Ham. It’s claimed that Everton boss Rafa Benitez is the driving force behind a move for 30-year-old former Arsenal man.

However, convincing Ramsey to quit the Turin giants remains an issue, with the midfielder loathed to take a pay cut.

But a report in the Sunday Mirror has revealed the circumstances in which a Premier League club could sign the player.

The report states that Ramsey would be willing to leave if he gets a payoff from Juve, who could release the midfielder to get him off their wage bill.

He earns £230,000-a-week in Turin. And it is claimed that he is also keen to receive a contract that runs until 2025 should he find a new club.

Everton in for Ramsey, Digne future with the club Everton seem poised to sign Ramsey while Digne's future may be in doubt.

Ramsey also wants a deal until 2025 from whichever club he joins. That would equate to a huge deal salary-wise for his suitors.

But that does not appear to have put Everton, who are still looking to conclude a deal.

Ramsey could be one of a number of signings as Benitez looks to bolster a squad that has underperformed so far this season.

Benitez urged to bring back Digne

Meanwhile, Noel Whelan feels Rafa Benitez should swallow his pride and bring Lucas Digne back into his Everton squad to face Crystal Palace.

Digne, 28, has started 13 of the Toffees 15 Premier League games this season. But he played no part as the Merseysiders came from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 on Monday night. The Athletic reported earlier this week that the Spanish tactician made the call after a row with the France international.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Benitez moved to assert his authority over the player. And he may well miss out on Sunday’s trip to Selhurst Park.

“Lucas was clear, the manager decides. He’s been training today. We will decide tomorrow,” Benitez told reporters. “I think we need all the players around, to increase the competition in the team. Everybody has to be focused, and realise the priority is the team.”

But former Leeds striker Whelan believes the former Liverpool chief cannot afford to sideline such an influential player.

“Obviously Everton got the win the other night. It wasn’t a very convincing win. Really, it was a win where they stopped the rot,” he told Football Insider. “It is a statement of intent from the manager to ask the players to play his way.

“At the same time, it’s quite a risky game when you’ve got a really top-quality wing-back that you need in your side.

“He’s been exceptional since the time that he joined Everton. His quality going forward. Would you really want to hold him back when he’s got that left foot? It is like a wand at times?”

READ MORE: Rafa Benitez gives blessing to new man as Everton consider Brands successor