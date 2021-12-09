The transfer saga regarding Aaron Ramsey is all but complete, with a report stating Everton have pipped Newcastle United to the post in the deal.

Newcastle were looking to make a big splash in the January transfer window, by landing the huge signing of Ramsey. Indeed, reports of Ramsey’s hefty wage bill did not look to be a concern for the Magpies.

The signing of a proven Premier League talent would be massive for Newcastle in hopes of avoiding relegation. Indeed, Ramsey is just that, having contributed to 91 goals in 262 league appearances with Arsenal. What’s more, Ramsey won a Premier League player of the month award during his time in north London.

However, recent developments in the saga may leave Newcastle out in the cold.

A report from Calciomercato (via the Daily Star) states that Everton have made contact with the Welshman’s representatives. Furthermore, it seems they are now in prime position to land the Wales star.

Given the position Everton are in – 12th in the league – compared to Newcastle sitting in the relegation places, joining the Toffees seems a much more attractive prospect for Ramsey.

In addition to reports that Juventus will let Ramsey leave for free, it simply comes down to which club he would rather join.

The Welshman has had a tumultuous time at Juventus; he has played a mere 112 minutes this season. Indeed, a bid to revive his career seems much more likely at Everton than it does at Newcastle.

While Newcastle remain in trouble after the apparent rebuffing, it seems a great deal for Everton.

A midfield containing Ramsey and Abdoulaye Doucoure appears a quality one for the Toffees, should they complete the deal.

Everton may struggle in retaining star

Everton may have a task on their hands in retaining left-back Lucas Digne, after Chelsea’s interest becomes apparent.

However, after an apparent fallout with boss Rafa Benitez, Digne may be ready to leave the club anyway.

It has been reported that Digne is unhappy with his role under Benitez, who left him out of Monday’s match day squad to face Arsenal.

Indeed, a January exit could well be on the cards for Digne, as Chelsea look to fill the gap left by the injured Ben Chilwell.