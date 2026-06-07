Everton are leading the race to sign West Ham star Aaron Wan-Bissaka as they push to bring in a new right-back, and remain in talks to sign Middlesbrough’s Hayden Hackney.

The double signing would be a positive first step in what is a big window for David Moyes’ side, as they look to bounce back from a disappointing end to what was initially a promising 2025/26 season.

TEAMtalk has consistently reported that a new right-back is one of Everton’s top priorities, and as previously revealed, Hammers star Wan-Bissaka is on their radar.

The 28-year-old joined West Ham just after Moyes left his role as manager of the London side in 2024, and has remained a key player for them ever since. He was unable to prevent his team’s relegation to the Championship, but that hasn’t put the Toffees off.

According to a reliable source of West Ham news, ExWHUEmployee, whose information has been cited by various other pages on X, Everton are the most advanced side in the race for Wan-Bissaka.

The Hammers are said to be demanding £15million to £20million for his signature.

Interestingly, it’s claimed Everton are also interested in West Ham left-back El Hadji Malick Diouf, who Manchester United are keen on.

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Everton pushing for Wan-Bissaka, Hackney deals

A move for Wan-Bissaka makes sense from Everton’s perspective.

Seamus Coleman’s playing days with Everton are over, and Nathan Patterson is facing an uncertain future at the club and will be allowed to leave should they bring in adequate cover.

Jake O’Brien has been Moyes’ main man at right-back, but the signing of Wan-Bissaka could allow the Irishman to play in his natural centre-back position, instead.

The former Manchester United defender has plenty of experience in the Premier League. He can also play as a left-back when required – another area Everton are looking to strengthen in.

With club-to-club talks seemingly underway, it will be interesting to see whether Everton formalise their interest by sending an offer to West Ham.

Meanwhile, Everton are still pushing to land Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney – the Championship’s 2025/26 Player of the Season.

The 23-year-old has interest from other Premier League sides but his preference is to join Everton.

It is now down to the clubs to agree on a fee, with Boro understood to be holding out for around £20million.

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