Everton manager David Moyes has given his brutally honest verdict on the red card issued to Abdoulaye Doucoure towards the end of the Merseyside derby against Liverpool and has also shared his opinion on the fans at Goodison Park.

The Toffees and the Reds played out a 2-2 draw with each other in the Premier League on Wednesday evening. It was a typically feisty Merseyside derby where the two sides went at each other, and there were four red cards issued at the end of the match.

After James Tarkowski scored the equaliser in the eighth minute of injury time, Doucoure taunted the Liverpool fans, and that led to Curtis Jones confronting the Everton defender.

The Liverpool and Everton players squared up, and Doucoure and Jones were eventually sent off.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff were also dismissed after the final whistle, with the Reds insistent that Tarkowski’s goal should have been ruled out for a shove in the build-up.

Speaking after the match, Everton manager Moyes said that he was disappointed to see Doucoure get sent off and also praised the Goodison Park faithful.

Asked about the confrontations after the final whistle, Moyes said: “It was mayhem all game, it was a bit of an old-fashioned throwback all game.

“The bit after the game, I could tell you about it but the truth is it’s not really what we should be talking about.

“What I do know is Doucoure got a yellow that led to a red which I am disappointed with as we are short of players.

“The place was boiling hot all night, emotional, it was an incredible atmosphere inside the stadium.”

Virgil van Dijk takes aim at Abdoulaye Doucoure

Doucoure thoroughly enjoyed Everton’s draw with Liverpool. With the Reds aiming to win the Premier League title this season, it was a point well-earned for the Toffees.

Not only did Doucoure mock the Liverpool fans after Everton’s equaliser, but he also gestured toward the visiting team’s central defender Virgil van Dijk.

The Mali international was seen laughing at Van Dijk when he was protesting to referee Michael Oliver and was even gesturing to the Dutchman to be quiet.

Van Dijk later spoke to TNT Sports and slammed Doucoure, while taking a dig at Everton too.

The Liverpool defender said: “We saw how they celebrated the goal, they have all the right to.

“I think Abdoulaye Doucoure wanted to provoke our fans, I think that is what I saw and Curtis Jones didn’t think it was the right thing to do. And then you know what happens if there is a little tussle.

“I didn’t think the referee had the game under control. Both teams had to deal with it. This was their cup final.

“I think the referee had a big part in the game, in terms of certain challenges were given as fouls and similar weren’t.”

Tarkowski was the hero for Everton fans on Wednesday night, as it was the defender who scored the fourth and final goal of the Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Goodison Park.

After the match, the defender said about his goal: “Early on I got a chance and I panicked a bit. Late on I just decided to get in the box, it dropped, I just let it go and see what happens. Amazing to score and what an amazing night.

“I just saw the ball going wide and thought ‘last minute, why not’. It managed to fall to me and [I] let it rip.”

Meanwhile, Everton are confident that Dominic Calvert-Lewin will sign a new contract.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Everton are optimistic that Calvert-Lewin will extend his stay at the club.

The striker is out of contract at Everton at the end of the season. The Toffees have already offered him a new deal.

Meanwhile, Mohamed-Ali Cho could be back in the Premier League and could turn out for Everton’s Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

Cho was on the books of Everton from 2015 until 2020 as a youth player before he left for Angers.

TEAMtalk journalist Harry Watkinson has reported that Liverpool are now showing interest in the 21-year-old, who has been starring for Nice this season.

