Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu is set to be on the move this summer as the Foxes brace for life in League One, and TEAMtalk can confirm that Everton have reignited their interest in the 22-year-old.

The 27-time capped Ghanaian international is undoubtedly one of Leicester’s most exciting talents, and a host of top-flight suitors are monitoring his situation closely and ready to pounce this summer.

Fatawu’s explosive pace, trickery and end product have continued to impress despite Leicester’s struggles, with the winger notching 16 goals and 23 assists since joining the Foxes from Sporting CP in 2024.

The forward is ready for Premier League football next season, and Leicester are open to bids in the region of £15million to £20million, despite a higher £30million release clause. Sources have confirmed they are aware there is now a lower ceiling they can get for him due to their relegation to the third tier, and he, understandably, is ready to move this summer.

Everton have rekindled their long-standing admiration and are seen as serious contenders, having strongly considered a move for the youngster last summer, before they brought in Tyler Dibling from Southampton.

Sources say they have done plenty of groundwork over the last year and are well placed in the race for his signature. They are keen to add more firepower out wide, with Dwight McNeil likely to leave the club.

The Toffees are a strong option for the winger, but they do face the risk of a European playing side taking a punt on him and damaging their chances of landing him.

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Sunderland – who failed with a £27.5million bid for Fatawu last summer – remain firmly in the hunt.

Newly promoted Coventry City have also thrown their hat into the ring, making contact with the winger’s agents over the last few weeks.

Fulham, Brentford, Aston Villa and Bournemouth have all been interested at various stages, with scouts regularly dispatched to assess the Ghana international.

Fulham and Brentford are understood to have shown particularly keen early interest, but these clubs have not done as much groundwork as others at this stage.

Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig have placed Fatawu on a long list of potential wide options, as they prepare for possible summer departures in their own squad. This is a potential headache for Premier League sides keen, as Leipzig can offer Champions League football next season.

They understand the conditions of a deal and may yet move if they fail on other preferred targets.

Other overseas clubs, including past interest from Napoli and Trabzonspor, remain in the chase, but as of now, a move to the Premier League is the most likely outcome.

For Leicester, selling Fatawu represents a vital opportunity to generate funds for a rebuild in the third tier. For the player himself, a move to a competitive top-flight environment is what he wants.

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