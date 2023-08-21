Everton accept Saudi bid for overlooked forward despite Gnonto talks collapsing after four bids

Everton have agreed to sell Demarai Gray to Al-Shabab in Saudi Arabia as long as the winger can agree personal terms – but plans to reinvest in another forward have hit a stumbling block.

Despite scoring six goals from 36 games last term, Gray is yet to feature for Everton this season and seems surplus to requirements for Sean Dyche. Into the final year of his contract, a departure seems to be in everyone’s best interests. And now, it seems to be materialising.

Fulham have been linked with Gray in recent weeks, but the Jamaica international now has the opportunity to move to the Middle East instead. According to Fabrizio Romano, Everton have accepted an offer from Saudi Pro League side, Al-Shabab.

The value of their bid has not yet been revealed, but an agreement in principle is in place. Now, the next step is for Al-Shabab to convince Gray to join them.

Talks will commence about what personal terms would be on offer to the 27-year-old in Saudi Arabia. Many players have been moving to the Pro League in recent months for a lucrative payday.

Al-Shabab have not actually been one of the main clubs involved in that process; their most recognisable player is captain Ever Banega, who joined them from Sevilla in 2020, but there aren’t many other household names in their squad.

After finishing fourth in last season’s Pro League, though, they seem ready to make their own high-profile capture in the shape of Gray.

The former Birmingham City and Leicester winger has spent two years with Everton after joining them from Bayer Leverkusen, scoring 12 goals from 75 games in that time.

Everton hit roadblock for Gnonto

There could be a problem for Everton in terms of replacing him, though. They have already signed Jack Harrison on loan from Leeds United, but have been aiming to get Wilfried Gnonto to follow him.

Yet according to the Daily Mail, talks between Everton and Leeds for Gnonto have collapsed after four unsuccessful offers by the Toffees.

Gnonto has handed in a transfer request at Leeds and has been refusing to play for them, forcing Daniel Farke to exclude him from training. The relegated side insist he is not for sale, though, since he does not have a release clause.

Many of Gnonto’s teammates were able to activate clauses allowing them to leave on loan following Leeds’ loss of Premier League status. Therefore, they are reluctant to lose him too, just a year after bringing him in from FC Zurich.

But ahead of Euro 2024, Gnonto is keen to step back up to a top flight – and preferably the Premier League – in order to stay on the radar of the selectors for the Italy national team.

The 19-year-old scored two goals in his debut Premier League season from 24 appearances, also adding two from three in the FA Cup.