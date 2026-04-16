Marseille maintain strong interest in Everton’s young left-back Adam Aznou, TEAMtalk understands, and could attempt to lure the 19-year-old from Merseyside in the summer transfer window.

Sources indicate that Marseille made an official approach for Aznou in January. Everton rebuffed the overture, citing insufficient squad depth at left-back. The Toffees were unwilling to let the Moroccan international depart mid-season without adequate cover.

Aznou, who joined Everton from Bayern Munich last summer for around €9million (£7.8m / $10.6m), has played just 34 minutes of first-team football for the Toffees.

His single senior appearance came in an FA Cup defeat to Sunderland, where he was brought on as a substitute and changed the game by winning a penalty for Everton.

However, after struggling to break into Moyes’ starting XI, we understand the talented full-back is eager to secure consistent playing time to aid his development.

A move away from Merseyside is now firmly on the cards this summer, with the player himself understood to be open to a fresh challenge.

Everton, meanwhile, appear receptive to Aznou’s departure, with Moyes and the club’s recruitment team are already exploring options to strengthen the left-back position ahead of the new campaign.

Vitaliy Mykolenko, who the Toffees are keen to tie down to a new contract, remains the established starter.

But the club are keen to bring in competition or a more experienced deputy. Wolves star Hugo Bueno is a player who has been named by sources as an option for Everton.

My colleague, Graeme Bailey, has also exclusively revealed that Everton are keeping tabs on Newcastle left-back Matt Targett, and he will be available on a free transfer once his successful loan with Middlesbrough concludes.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Everton facing big Adam Aznou decision

According to well-placed sources, a permanent sale of Aznou by Everton is not entirely ruled out, but a loan, potentially with an option to buy included, is emerging as the most probable outcome.

This structure would allow the buying club to assess Aznou while providing Everton with a potential future windfall or the chance to recall the player if needed.

Marseille, under their current management, view the versatile defender as an exciting prospect capable of adding dynamism to their backline.

Aznou’s background adds intrigue to the story.

Born in Spain to Moroccan parents, he came through Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy before a spell at Bayern Munich. Capped at senior level by Morocco, he possesses the technical quality and attacking instincts expected of a modern full-back.

For Everton, allowing Aznou to gain experience elsewhere could prove beneficial in the long term, especially if they cant secure a suitable replacement.

As the summer nears, negotiations are expected to intensify, with Marseille determined to revive their interest.

With additional reporting from TEAMtalk correspondent Harry Watkinson.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.