Everton are set to re-sign Jack Harrison on loan while Roma midfielder Edoardo Bove is also a target

Everton are in for a busy summer with multiple players likely to be sold to balance the books, but Sean Dyche is also keen to strengthen in several areas.

Jarrad Branthwaite remains a key target for Manchester United, Amadou Onana is admired by Arsenal and Aston Villa, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is attracting interest amid uncertainty over his contract situation.

Everton would hope to generate around £140m if they sell the trio and one of the areas they are keen to bolster is in midfield.

As we reported on Tuesday, the Toffees have ‘agreed’ a £10m fee to sign young Aston Villa centre-mid Tim Iroegbunam, who is set to become their first summer signing if all goes to plan.

However, if Onana is sold they may look to sign more than one new midfielder and according to HITC, Everton and Bournemouth are ‘leading the race’ to sign Roma star Edoardo Bove.

Leeds United had an agreement in place to sign the 22-year-old this summer for €18m to €20m had they secured promotion, but the planned move has been abandoned following their failure to seal a place in the Premier League.

Everton are now plotting their own bid for Bove and the fact that Roma’s owners, the Friedkin Group, are set to take over the Merseyside club, gives them an advantage in negotiations.

Sources: Everton in advanced talks over Jack Harrison deal

Dyche also wants more options in the winger position. Jack Harrison and Arnaut Danjuma were only at Goodison Park on loan last season, leaving Dwight McNeil and youngster Lewis Dobbin as Everton’s only first team wingers as things stand.

However, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Toffees are now in advanced talks to re-sign Harrison on loan for the 2024/25 campaign.

The 27-year-old has a clause in his Leeds contract that if they failed to get promoted back into the Premier League then he’d be allowed to go out on loan again in the coming campaign.

Everton opened talks with Harrison’s entourage weeks ago and TEAMtalk can reveal that the attacker is close to putting pen to paper on another season-long deal.

The Leeds star played a key role in helping the Toffees survive relegation and his high-energy, relentless work rate fit perfectly into Dyche’s system.

Harrison chipped in with four goals and three assists for Everton and he will hope to build on that.

We understand that Dyche is also looking to bring in another new winger to compete with McNeil and Harrison for a starting spot.

