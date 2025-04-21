Everton have reportedly ‘agreed a deal’ to sign Hearts centre-back John Dodds, who could become the first permanent signing since The Friedkin Group took over the Merseyside club.

TFG, who also own Italian giants Roma, are set to back Everton manager David Moyes in the transfer market and bolstering the Toffees’ youth ranks is one of their key aims, as they stated when the takeover was made official in December.

Everton have as many as eight first-team players who will be out of contract this summer, as well as five loanees whose futures must be decided upon. Their first-team squad could look very different next term, but adding quality youth players is also a priority.

According to Football Insider, Everton have ‘agreed a deal to sign Hearts sensation John Dodds’.

The 16-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance for the Scottish side’s first team but his impressive performances in the academy have captured the attention of multiple Premier League sides.

The report states: “Dodds has agreed terms with Everton and will now head south of the border to complete a move to the Premier League big guns, as David Moyes‘ side prepare for a transformational summer window.”

“Dodds has caught the attention of a number of clubs in England after impressing for Hearts at youth level, and Everton have made a statement by winning the race for his signature.”

Everton must add to their academy this summer

Everton will need to make multiple first-team additions this summer but signing a promising youngster like Dodds is a step in the right direction.

The Toffees have been forced to sell promising youngsters such as Lewis Dobbin, Ishe Samuels-Smith, Tom Cannon and Ellis Simms in recent years to help balance the books.

One person who will be pleased to see a deal agreed for a top young prospect will be former Everton player and coach David Unsworth, who told TEAMtalk in an exclusive interview on April 11th that bolstering the academy needs to be a priority for TFG.

“The academy needs to be improved and invested in. It’s been decimated to help balance the books,” Unsworth told TEAMtalk.

“Selling the likes of Lewis Dobbin and Ishe Samuels-Smith for around £15m combined is incredible business in a way – but the academy will always suffer when there’s issues at a football club.

“Getting Everton back to being the top academy in the country again is possible. We’ve dropped off a touch, but the infrastructure is still there. All it takes is good investment, in staff and recruitment.

“[Everton assistant manager] Alan Irvine – a former academy director – will have one eye on the academy and who’s coming through.

“But the main priority for The Friedkin Group so far has been stabilising the team, the business, bringing David Moyes back and making sure we move into our new stadium as a Premier League club.

“Now they’re ticked off, The Friedkin Group can look at improving the academy.”

