Everton are among a host of Premier League clubs exploring a move for former Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles, with TEAMtalk understanding the Toffees have registered their interest as they continue their search for defensive reinforcements this summer.

We have consistently reported that a new right-back is a top priority for Everton. Seamus Coleman’s playing days with the club are over, and they are ready to let Nathan Patterson go if they bring in adequate cover.

Jake O’Brien has been David Moyes’ main man in the right-back position but a new addition in that position would allow him to play in his natural centre-back role.

Everton are considering a host of options. We have reported that West Ham’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Arsenal’s Ben White, Strasbourg’s Guela Doule, Atalanta’s Raoul Bellanova and Sevilla’s Juanlu Sanchez have all attracted varying levels of interest from the club.

Now, sources have informed TEAMtalk that Everton are assessing the possibility of bringing Maitland-Niles back to the Premier League.

The versatile 28-year-old is emerging as an attractive option due to his ability to operate at both full-back, wing-back and even in midfield when required.

Everton are far from alone in their admiration, however.

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TEAMtalk can reveal that Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Fulham have also made checks on Maitland-Niles‘ situation as clubs assess opportunities in the market ahead of the new campaign.

The former Arsenal academy graduate has rebuilt his reputation impressively since joining Lyon in 2023.

After a difficult spell towards the end of his time in England, Maitland-Niles has become an important figure for the French club, with his versatility, experience and athleticism making him a valuable asset within their squad.

Lyon remain happy with the player and have no desire to force him out of the club.

However, sources indicate the Ligue 1 outfit would be prepared to consider offers should a suitable proposal arrive this summer.

With just 12 months remaining on his current contract, Lyon are aware this may represent one of their final opportunities to secure a meaningful fee for the player.

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Everton face competition for Maitland-Niles

Everton’s interest is particularly notable given their desire to strengthen in the full-back areas.

As mentioned, recruitment staff have been exploring a range of options and Maitland-Niles’ ability to cover multiple positions is viewed as a major attraction.

His Premier League experience is also seen as a significant positive as Everton look to add proven quality to their squad.

Newcastle are another club monitoring developments closely. The Magpies continue to assess options across several positions and Maitland-Niles’ versatility has not gone unnoticed at St James’ Park.

Thus far Newcastle have, and remain hopeful, of keeping Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento – but they have lost squad options with Kieran Trippier, Matt Targett and Emil Krafth all departing.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, are understood to appreciate the player’s experience and adaptability, while Nottingham Forest and Fulham have also been kept informed of his situation.

Sources suggest no formal bids have yet been submitted, but discussions around Maitland-Niles are gathering pace as clubs weigh up whether to make a move.

The player himself is believed to be open-minded about his future.

Having established himself in France, he is understood to be happy at Lyon, but the opportunity to return to the Premier League could prove difficult to ignore if the right project emerges.

With additional reporting from TEAMtalk correspondent Graeme Bailey.

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